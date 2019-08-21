Watch BSC Young Boys Vs. FK Crvena Zvezda Stream Live: UEFA Champions League Qualifiying 1st Leg, Start Time

Two teams that made their UEFA Champions League group stage debuts last season, BSC Young Boys and FK Crvena Zvezda, try to eliminate each other this time around.

Both Swiss champions BSC Young Boys and Serbian titlists FK Crvena Zvezda — also known as Red Star Belgrade — made their UEFA Champions League group stage debuts last season. But this time around, as UEFA.com notes, only one of the two will get there because they face each other in the final qualifying playoff round.The two teams last met in a Champions League second-round qualifier back in 2004, when the Serbian side eliminated Young Boys 5-2 on aggregate. In fact, Young Boys have made it to the final playoff stage four times prior to this year, winning only once, but they hope to make it a repeat starting in the match that will live stream from Bern.

To find out how to watch a live online stream of the BSC Young Boys vs. FK Crvena Zvezda (aka Red Star Belgrade) UEFA Champions League qualifying playoff, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. Central European Time at the 32,000-seat Stade de Suisse in Bern, Switzerland on Wednesday, August 21. That start time will be the same in Serbia, which also lies in the Central European Time Zone.

In the United Kingdom, the livestream starts at 8 p.m. British Summer Time, while back in the United States, the game gets underway at 3 p.m. EDT, noon PDT. Fans in Spain and throughout Central Europe can also catch the kickoff at 9 p.m. Central European Time. In India, the Swiss-Serbian UEFA Champions League qualifier kicks off at 12:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, August 22, India Standard Time.

By virtue of winning their first Swiss title in 32 years last season, Young Boys were exempt from the first two playoff rounds this season, according to The Sun.

The five-time Serbian SuperLiga winners Crvena Zvezda — who have actually won 30 domestic titles overall, including 19 in the Yugoslav First League — needed to get by FC Copenhagen in the second-round playoff. They needed a nail-biting 7-6 penalty shootout win after a 2-2 aggregate draw, according to LiveOnScore.com, to earn the right to face Young Boys for a place in the Champions League group stage.

Young Boys Coach Gerardo Seoane tries to lead his team to the Champions League group stage for the second straight year. Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images

To watch the BSC Young Boys vs. FK Crvena Zvezda UEFA Champions League Qualifying Playoff first-leg matchup stream live online in the United States from Bern, access the streaming video provided by B/R Live, which will carry the game for a pay-per-view fee of $2.99.

Another way to watch the BSC Young Boys vs. FK Crvena Zvezda first-leg showdown stream live for free without a cable subscription is to sign up for a free trial of an “over the top” streaming TV package, such as Fubo TV, or AT&T TV Now, formerly known as DirecTV Now, which will carry the match via the Galavision feed. Both of those services require credit card information and subscription fees — but each offers a seven-day free trial, allowing a week-long period for fans to watch the UEFA Champions League playoff match, and other UEFA matches, live stream for free.

In Switzerland, RTS Sport will carry the Champions League qualifying match, while in Serbia, PTC livestreams the game.

In the United Kingdom, BT Sport will carry the video stream for free, though only for viewers inside the U.K. In Spain, Movistar+ will stream the game, as will DAZN in Canada. Throughout much of Africa, SuperSport will stream the UEFA Champions League playoff online.

An exhaustive list of possible streaming outlets for the BSC Young Boys vs. FK Crvena Zvezda Champions League playoff qualifier in countries around the globe is available via LiveSoccerTV.