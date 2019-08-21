Ana Cheri Puts Her Curves On Display While Posing On A Boulder

Ana Cheri certainly knows how to rock a bikini. On Wednesday, the beauty updated her Instagram with a photo in which she wore a sexy, black two-piece number that showcased her fabulous figure.

In the snap, Cheri sat poised on a huge rock by the beach. Her bathing suit featured a plunging neckline that gave fans a nice shot of her ample cleavage. The high-cut bottoms showed Cheri’s round hips as well as plenty of leg. Leaning on one arm with her head tossed back, Cheri’s rock-hard abs were on display. She wore a full face of makeup that featured natural shades, as well as a long-sleeved shirt that fell off of her shoulders and pooled around one elbow. With one knee bent and a hand shading her face from the sun, Cheri was the picture of a beauty on the beach.

In the photo’s caption, Cheri asked her fans to rate how comfortable they thought she looked sitting on the boulder. Some fans gave her an answer, but it appeared that many of them were too distracted by the sights to respond her question. Instead, they complimented Cheri on the sizzling snap.

Many of the model’s admirers compared her to a mermaid, while others said she was more like an angel sitting on the rock. Other words used to describe the shot were “amazing” and “beautiful.”

Some fans were quick-witted with their replies.

“I think I’m in love,” one fan joked.

“trying to catch my breath with your stunning beauty,” joked another.

“I’ve never wanted to be a rock so badly before,” said one fan.

One fan told the brunette bombshell that she looked like a goddess of the water, and another told her she was the “queen of Instagram.”

Cheri does seem to know how to keep her fans entertained. The beauty has amassed 12.4 million followers on the social media platform, so she must be doing something right.

While the model is well-known for modeling bikinis, she works hard to keep her figure in tiptop shape. She seems very comfortable putting her toned physique on display in almost every post she shares.

She has a passion for fitness — something she shares with her husband, Ben Moreland, who happens to be a personal trainer. Together, the two help people achieve their fitness goals at Be More Athletics gym in Los Angeles.

Fans wanting to stay up-to-date with Cheri can follow her Instagram account.