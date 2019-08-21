Khloe Kardashian Models Skintight Leggings In Tiny Bra

Khloe Kardashian seemingly can’t stop showing off her impressive abs on social media. In addition to the latest bikini shots that she’s been thrilling her fans with, Khloe is also giving them another look at her hard body in her Instagram story.

On Wednesday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared her excitement with her fans over some brand new Good American products, which she recently had delivered to her home.

Khloe revealed that the new legging was a gray camo print with black mesh sides. It also included a matching jacket, which Kardashian modeled in front of a mirror in her bare feet wearing nothing else but a skimpy black sports bra.

The TV personality’s ample cleavage was on full display as she flashed her flat tummy, lean legs, and curvy booty in the video.

Khloe had her shoulder-length, blonde hair parted to the side and styled in messy, straight strands that fell around her shoulders. She also donned a minimal makeup look, which included darkened eyebrows and thick lashes.

Kardashian also showed her followers the new print of a pair of shorts, which were green camo and made from a silky material. Khloe was so excited about the shorts that she revealed she was going to change into them.

Last year, People Magazine put together a list of Khloe Kardashian’s best health and fitness tips, which included finding a workout that you love in order to stick with it.

She also reveals that fans should consider cutting out junk food and dairy, as well as limiting food portions, revealing that you need to train your body to eat less.

Of course one of the biggest tips that Khloe can offer is to drink a ton of water, which was hard for her to adjust to.

Loading...

“I had to train myself to drink more water. I drink like 5 liters of water a day,” Kardashian revealed, adding that she always yells at her youngest sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, to drink more water.

Perhaps the most important think about Khloe’s workout routine is that it helps her decompress, revealing that exercise helps her be “less combative” and have “less anxiety.”

However, Khloe makes it clear that a person’s weight does not define them, and that she usually doesn’t weigh herself and get caught up in the numbers.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian’s toned body by following her on social media.