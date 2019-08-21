‘Basketball Wives’ Star Jennifer Williams, 44, Shows Off Amazing Body In A Colorful Bikini On Instagram

Jennifer Williams is looking absolutely stunning on Instagram in a series of sexy, age-defying swimsuit photos.

The Basketball Wives star, 44, is currently on vacation in Jamaica and has been sharing snaps from her trip with her 933,000 Instagram followers. In her latest snap, the reality star is rocking a multicolored bikini that shows off all of her curves as well as major cleavage. Her hair is styled in long twists, and she added sunglasses to the look as her accessory. She is also wearing gold hoop earrings, a gold watch, and multiple bracelets. She is captured posing in front of water as she leans to one side.

At the time of writing, Williams’ post received more than 14,000 likes. The photo also received more than 200 comments from the VH1 star’s fans.

“You are fine,” one follower wrote, followed by a flame emoji.

“Having a hot girl summer I see you,” another follower chimed in.

Williams shared another photo from her vacation on Tuesday, August 20. In the photo, she geotagged Moon Palace, Jamaica as her location. While holding a drink at an Urban Hydration event, the Classy Girl Wardrobe CEO is wearing a black one-piece swimsuit with pink lettering detail. She is wearing another pair of large, black sunglasses, and she completed the look with bright red lipstick. The photo received 10,000 likes and more than 100 comments.

“Let em hate we see why,” one follower wrote.

“She so gorgeous,” another follower chimed in.

Williams’ vacation photos come almost one week after the reality television personality was involved in drama with her co-stars. Williams is reportedly in a “nasty feud” with Tami Roman, per OK! Magazine. Viewers of Basketball Wives watched a preview of an upcoming episode of the show, in which cast mate Evelyn Lozada mentions that Williams claims that Roman’s credit card was declined at a store. Williams also claimed that Roman was attempting to return items after wearing them already.

Roman reacted to the allegations against her through song. The former The Real World star released a diss track about Williams and claimed that she has never held down a job and was “so far up Evelyn’s a** you almost touched her spleen.” Roman also accused Williams of having an affair with Michael Jordan back in the day.

“I had to step back like MJ. You was messing with MJ, let him hit it like a sansei. And yes I’m talking about 23, he was playing in the Chi when you let him give you the D,” she rapped.

Williams has since denied the claims and is seemingly living her best life while on vacation.