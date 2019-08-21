Alexis Ren Does The Splits & Leans Forward In Tight Black Leotard, Instagram’s Jaw Drops

Alexis Ren is proving that she has many strings to her bow. The YouTube sensation and model is also a lover of ballet, with her latest social media post proving just how well she has mastered the art. Alexis took to the platform earlier today with a photoshoot that came complete with pointe shoes, plus an impressive display of her flexibility.

Alexis sent out five photos today. While not all seemed out to showcase her flexibility, the fourth image seemed to show that this star comes as a bit of a rubber band. Alexis appeared with her legs spread in the splits here, with a forward lean further showcasing her supple nature. Alexis doing the splits is one thing but having one’s elbows on the floor at the same time is another.

All the snaps did, however, showcase the same outfit. Alexis was stylishly clad for the studio, with a tight black leotard contrasting a casual and low-slung pair of sweatpants in gray. Together, the two hues offset soft pink from the star’s pointe shoes, with legwarmers over Alexis’ ankles and lower legs keeping her muscles warm. The shoot wasn’t a provocative one, though. With soft lighting and likewise docile facial expressions, Alexis seemed out to harness her girly side. The model appeared relatively fuss-free with her hair in a bun, with loose strands around her ears.

Fans will also have noticed that Alexis’ foot was en pointe in the opening image, with an impressive hip turnout suggesting that her ballet training stretches back quite some years.

The update itself also proved popular, racking up over 36,000 likes in just 30 minutes. The same time frame brought over 341 fans into the comments section.

When it comes to ballet, celebrities seem to be in love. The classical dance has been channeled by major stars for photoshoots or videos, with some even mentioning the art during interviews. Singer Ariana Grande admitted that her toes were “bleeding” after wearing pointe shoes for a shoot during her 2018 “Carpool Karaoke” appearance with James Coren, per a video posted to YouTube. Taylor Swift donned a tutu and pointe shoes for her “Shake It Off” music video. While some celebrities, such as Sarah Jessica Parker come classically trained, others simply seem happy to take up the ballet look as part of their careers.

