Lisa Vanderpump’s Restaurant Responds To Woman Who Sued SUR Over Food Poisoning

SUR, the trendy Los Angeles restaurant owned by Lisa Vanderpump and her husband Ken Todd is being sued by a diner who says that the food there gave her serious food poisoning. Now, the restaurant is defending itself, saying that they had no record of the incident taking place.

The West Hollywood restaurant, which features heavily in the show Vanderpump Rules, was sued by a woman who says that she vomited and defecated on herself after eating a meal there in August 2017. But according to People, SUR co-owner Nathalie Zapata said that the business serves 150,000 patrons a year and has no record of this incident ever taking place.

“If someone had vomited and defecated on the floor, it would have immediately been reported to the health department and would have been on our cameras or others,” Zapata said.

She went on to say that the restaurant had been meticulous in caring for its food and patrons.

“Nothing is more important to us than the care and enjoyment of our patrons. We have maintained our ‘A’ rating from the department of health and regular checks from the health department. We have no record of this ever happening from two years ago in 2017,” Zapata says.

In fact, she says that it has been two years since the alleged incident took place, and nothing has been formally filed until this point.

“We or our attorneys have yet to see the complaint just filed, 24 months after this alleged incident.”

Omg this article is terrifying!!! https://t.co/DTfayy5F74 — Carey O'Donnell (@ecareyo) August 20, 2019

Loading...

According to The Blast, a woman on vacation visited SUR and ate a dish that included white fish with an orange cream sauce. An hour after digging into her dinner, she claims that her “head suddenly whipped back” and she began to vomit. Reportedly, it got so bad that she defecated through her clothing right in the middle of the restaurant.

Still, things didn’t end there. She continued to vomit on her hands and knees while, she says, the SUR staff threw water on and around her without offering to help.

She claims that someone in the family finally called 911 and she was removed from the restaurant on a stretcher. The alleged victim spent three days in intensive care and five days in the hospital.

The woman says that SUR has a past of poisoning patrons, saying that the restaurant had seven violations in 2017, including one for the presence of rodents, insects, birds and/or other animals. It was also cited for unclean food surfaces.