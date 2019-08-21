Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie’s Son Maddox Reportedly Remains Estranged From Father

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s eldest son Maddox reportedly wants nothing to do with his dad.

The 18-year-old, whom the actress adopted from Cambodia back in 2002, became Pitt’s legal son four years later. But according to The Daily Mail, Maddox “doesn’t really see himself as Brad’s son.”

The two allegedly had an altercation during a flight in 2016, and since then, their relationship has been largely turbulent. The teen apparently refused to go to his dad’s house with the rest of his siblings last Christmas, but he wasn’t the only one — 15-year-old Pax also joined his brother in staying with his mom instead of heading to his father’s with the little ones to open their gifts.

However, he shares a good relationship with his mother, and is often spotted out and about with her. Jolie filed for divorce from the Fight Club star in 2016, with sources claiming that Maddox and Pitt’s argument on the family’s private jet was the final straw for her. The publication pointed out that Pitt has been labelled a “big yeller” when it came to his six offspring, and it seems like things got tense when Maddox stood up for his mom as the couple argued.

Reports at the time suggested that Pitt had hit his son when he got involved in “an argument between him and Angelina” because he was intoxicated, with a source telling People magazine that “there was a parent-child argument which was not handled in the right way and escalated more than it should have.”

Angelina Jolie Celebrates Son Maddox Jolie-Pitt's 18th Birthday In Cleveland https://t.co/ASvHccPiWs — ELLEUK (@ELLEUK) August 12, 2019

However, an insider from the Hollywood actor’s side stated that “no one was physically harmed.”

“He did not hit his child in the face in any way. He did not do that; he is emphatic about that. He put his hands on him, yes, because the confrontation was spiraling out of control,” the source said.

Furthermore, another insider revealed that, while Maddox shows some resentment towards his dad, he also showcases typical teenage behavior in the sense that he is very “headstrong” and prefers hanging out with his friends than with his little siblings or his parents.

Pitt and Jolie, who met on the set of the 2005 hit movie Mr. & Mrs. Smith, shocked their fans when they announced they would be splitting up in 2016. After that, the duo went through a grueling divorce process where they fought for their kids’ custody without reaching an agreement. As reported by BBC News, the ex-pair finally reached a consensus late last year.