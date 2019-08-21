Sarah Hyland Flaunts Incredible Abs In Tiny White Sports Bra

The actress looked incredible after her workout.

Sarah Hyland showed off her fit physique after leaving a pilates class in Los Angeles, reports Hollywood Life. The Modern Family star was photographed wearing high-waisted Lululemon leggings and a white spaghetti strap sports bra. The tiny top allowed Sarah’s rock-hard abs to be on full display.The actress accessorized her sporty look with Givenchy sunglasses, Birkenstock sandals, and a black Tom Ford bag. Sarah pulled her hair into a messy, sexy bun.

The actress appears to be in a workout kick. The Daily Mail reported that Sarah recently shared her exercise routine on her Instagram Stories. In the clips, the actress wore a barely-there black sports bra and tight leggings. The 28-year-old worked up a sweat, while accompanied by her personal trainer, Austin Pohlen.

Hollywood Life surmised Sarah may be working out in preparation for her upcoming wedding.

As reported by Seventeen Magazine, Bachelorette star Wells Adams popped the questioned in July after two years of dating.

People noted that Sarah was reportedly caught completely off guard when Wells got down on one knee.

“They had talked about getting engaged before, but Sarah had absolutely no idea the proposal was coming,” said a source to the publication. “She was shocked!”

The insider went on to say the couple has not set a date for their nuptials but are excited to start their lives together.

According to Marie Claire, Sarah faced backlash after she showed off her incredible engagement ring on social media. Many fans felt flaunting the ring was obnoxious. Critics flocked to Sarah’s comments section on Instagram to chastise the actress.

“Most obnoxious engaged dips*** award goes to you!!!!” wrote a follower.

Sarah was quick to respond.

“omg! I AM going for the most obnoxious!!!!! How did you know??” quipped the actress.

Sarah was also recently criticized about her engagement.

On August 16, the 28-year-old posted a sweet video of her and Wells embracing on Instagram.

“When your #maid of honor takes the cutest video of you and your phenomenal #fiance right after your first LIVE televised performance ever!” she wrote in the caption. “*fun fact: you can’t hear @wellsadams but he was whispering sweet nothings in my ear #metataparty.”

The adorable post caused some of her followers to claim that she has been milking her engagement.

“How long will you be stretching this out?” asked a commenter.

Sarah swiftly clapped back.

“Forever,” retorted the actress.

To see more of Sarah, be sure to watch the upcoming film, The Wedding Year, set to be released later this year.