Stassie Karanikolaou Exposes Chest, Grinds Down Instagram In Hot Red Dress & Perspex Heels

Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou is filling search engines for a reason. The model and influencer now seems to have the official status of BFF to Kylie Jenner, with the entire summer seeing the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star feature 22-year-old Stassie on her social media. Stassie’s own following is on the rise – given the blonde’s latest update, it’s of little surprise why.

Stassie updated her account on Tuesday with a fierce look and a reminder that her status as a standalone celebrity is concrete: per the star’s caption, her collaboration with clothing giant Missguided will be available for purchase this week.

Stassie’s photo showed her sizzling body in one of the collection’s pieces. The star had been photographed flaunting her famous curves in a hot red dress that left little to the imagination, with a plunging neckline and skin-tight materials accentuating her feminine silhouette. The bold look ticked boxes for its eye-catching color and curve-hugging finish, although it likewise ear-marked Stassie’s ability to pull off sexy, demure, and classy all at once. The star had paired her dress with an on-trend pair of heels in clear perspex materials – while the dress didn’t have a nude aspect, the footwear definitely did.

Stassie posed with a direct gaze, a go-getter attitude, and a captioned mention that despite the high-brow look, she was, in fact, in comfort.

It looks like this girl can eat Instagram alive with nothing but a red dress. The update racked up over 339,000 likes in the space of 20 hours. While most of the 1,1400+ comments left came from fans, Stassie did find her post commented on by celebrities. Both Kylie Jenner and model Sofia Richie left her the thumbs-up.

Stassie’s collaboration with Missguided forms an interesting pattern – at least, with regards to individuals who have held a BFF status to the Kylie Cosmetics CEO. Kylie’s former best friend Jordyn Woods seems to have a similar deal going on: the 21-year-old has a collaboration with Boohoo.

Stassie’s name may feel new, but her presence in the Hollywood circle isn’t a novelty. The star was being profiled by Harper’s Bazaar back in 2017, when she opened up about having undergone cosmetic breast surgery. Stassie mentioned that she’d received some online backlash, but her stance was a positive one.

“If I was insecure, I wouldn’t have showed it. I wanted to show people that there’s nothing to be ashamed of— that it’s so common for girls to have this issue and you can do something to fix it.”

Fans wishing to see more of Stassie should follow her Instagram.