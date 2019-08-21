Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Hire A Third Nanny After Grueling ‘Audition’ Process

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been open about wanting to be normal parents. However, the pair have made one concession that’s not always the norm: a nanny. Though the duke and duchess went through two nannies within the first few weeks of baby Archie’s birth, the pair have finally found a third that sources are calling a “godsend,” per The Sun.

“Meghan is a very hands-on mum but the new nanny is a godsend. She is extremely professional, with a number of nannying years under her belt, and has fitted into the family really well,” said a source about the new Sussex Squad addition.

“She’s great with little Archie and just adores him. Harry and Meghan are very happy with her.”

The newest nanny certainly has high expectations to fill, after Harry and Meghan went through their first two nannies within weeks of one another. The first was allegedly fired for being “unprofessional.”

The second was reportedly a night-nurse, and it is not known whether she was also fired or left voluntarily. Fortunately, Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, was on hand for part of Archie’s first month to help the duchess.

As previously reported by The Inquistir, “controlling” Meghan made an “audition” process for prospective carers. It was reported to be “humiliating for the poor nannies.”

But a sympathetic source defended the redheaded prince and his Los Angeles born wife.

“Harry and Meghan do not want to rush this or take any risks getting this decision right. It’s deeply personal and can depend on the needs of the baby and parents,” the friend told reporters.

The quick succession of nannies only fueled rumors about the duke and duchess’s high staff turnover. The highest profile staff departure was Meghan’s former personal assistant Melissa Touabti. Touabti quit after only half a year, after reportedly being reduced to tears by the former Suits actress.

Shortly afterwards, Meghan’s female bodyguard, as well as both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s assistant private secretaries decided to leave as well.

Fortunately, the latest nanny seems to be a much better fit and will be joining the Sussexes on their upcoming royal tour. She was pictured exiting a private jet in Nice. The royal family was on the southern French coast to visit music superstar and the late Princess Diana’s good friend, Sir Elton John.

The trip has earned some controversy, as many environmentalists and royal fans are upset at the Sussexes using four private jets within 11 days, despite the royal couple considering themselves eco-conscious.