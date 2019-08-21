‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Spoilers: Reality Steve Shares Couples Updates, Reveals Who’s Still Together Now

Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise has hit its midway point, and things have been pretty wild already. The finale is just around the corner, and the buzz is that viewers will get a reunion show as BIP wraps up this fall. Who ends up together and which couples have split up? Spoiler king Reality Steve just shared the latest details he’s gathered, and it sounds as if fans have a lot to look forward to with this reunion show.

Filming took place earlier this summer, and for the most part, the couples who are together now are flying under the radar with their relationships. That’s not the case with everybody, but within a few more weeks, nobody will have to try to hide things any longer.

According to Reality Steve‘s blog post earlier this week, the engagements that happened during the filming of the finale are still in place. That means that Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour are still together, as are Chris Bukowski and Katie Morton. In addition, Demi Burnett and her girlfriend who arrived this week, Kristian Haggerty, are together and engaged, too.

Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert are together onscreen now, but Bachelor in Paradise spoilers tease that this couple will hit a rough patch in the coming week of episodes. However, they are together now and haven’t been very good about keeping it a secret. At this point, though, they are not engaged.

Tayshia Adams and John Paul Jones have started a romance onscreen, too. Bachelor in Paradise spoilers indicate that the arrival of Haley Ferguson next week will create an obstacle in this pairing, but Tayshia and JPJ will be a couple toward the end of filming.

Unfortunately, the two reportedly split rather than leave BIP together. However, Reality Steve’s spoilers now confirm that they did reunite off-screen and are currently dating.

One more couple tied to Season 6 is said to be dating now and they have not even popped up onscreen yet. Connor Saeli and Whitney Fransway don’t manage to connect in front of cameras this summer on Bachelor in Paradise. In the next couple of weeks, fans will see that play out, but it turns out they are dating now and connected, thanks to the show.

Other couples who come together during Season 6, like Clay Harbor and Nicole Lopez-Alvar, remain separate post-filming.

Will any of these Season 6 pairs end up tying the knot? Bachelor in Paradise spoilers tease that some of these couples definitely are doing well off-screen at this point, and fans will be quite anxious to get updates from everybody during the upcoming reunion show.