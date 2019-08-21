Swedish Stunner Anna Nystrom Sizzles In Skintight Skirt & Crop Top

Anna Nystrom’s latest photo is melting her fans’ hearts.

The blonde bombshell is wildly popular on social media, boasting a following of over 8 million and counting. Nystrom is most well known for putting her figure on display in a number of sexy outfits that range from bikinis to crop tops and even workout gear. It’s safe to say that the fitness model stays in tip-top shape and her gorgeous figure is proof.

In the most recent photo that was shared with her legion of fans, Anna looks amazing. In the first photo of the double-photo update, the blonde bombshell kneels in a parking lot while holding her pooch in her hand. Her killer legs are on full display in the shot while she rocks a tiny pink skirt that hugs her every curve. On top, Anna sports a white crop top with capped sleeves and her taut tummy is also fully visible in the shot.

She wears her long, blonde locks down and straight while also donning a face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, lipgloss, and highlighter. She accessorizes the look with white sneakers and a Louis Vuitton purse. The second photo in the series is just as gorgeous as the first one while Nystrom once again hugs her beloved dog and poses at a slightly different angle.

Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned Anna a ton of attention from her loyal fans, racking up over 87,000 likes and 900-plus comments. Some fans commented on the photo to let Nystrom know she looks stunning while countless others gushed over her flawless figure. Of course, a few other followers simply commented on the snapshot to let Anna know that her dog is adorable.

“Gorgeous with a hint of cute,” one follower wrote with a red heart emoji.

“Ahhh she’s so cute,” another Instagrammer commented with two heart-eye emoji.

“Luckiest dog ever!” one more chimed in.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Anna posed for a photo on her Instagram account to promote a new velour set. In the gorgeous snapshot that was taken in Anna’s kitchen, the model faced her booty toward the camera, showing off her pert derriere to her legion of fans. While clad in a gray-colored sweatsuit, the fitness model’s pants are were so tight that they almost appear to be painted on her. She paired the bottoms with a matching hooded top, and the fabric looked as comfy as can be.

The photo earned Anna over 1,400 comments. One thing is for sure, fans can’t seem to get enough of Anna.