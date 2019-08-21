Liam Hemsworth Files For Divorce From Miley Cyrus, Citing ‘Irreconcilable Differences’

Liam Hemsworth is moving forward by filing for divorce from Miley Cyrus after eight months of marriage.

According to TMZ, Hemsworth has taken legal proceedings in ending his marriage to Cyrus. The Independence Day: Resurgence actor recently filed for divorce from the “Party In The U.S.A.” singer. Hemsworth reportedly cited “irreconcilable differences” for why the couple is dissolving their marriage. The outlet reports that Hemsworth and Cyrus both signed prenups before tying the knot, and agreed to keep their assets once they divorce, making for a smooth process in court.

The Inquisitr previously reported that a rep for Cyrus confirmed that Hemsworth and Cyrus were taking steps toward a separation on Saturday, August 10. The couple met in 2009 on the set of Nicholas Sparks’ The Last Song. Shortly after co-starring in the film together, the couple was in an on-again, off-again relationship that spanned almost a decade before getting married at their Tennessee home in December 2018.

E! reports that while the couple both decided to end their marriage, Cyrus didn’t have any intentions of actually filing for divorce. A source revealed to the outlet that while she was hoping to move forward in the divorce, there was a possible chance at the couple reconciling. The chance of the couple getting back together was reportedly over when Cyrus was spotted kissing The Hills: New Beginnings star Kaitlynn Carter in Italy the day before announcing their separation. The kiss sparked rumors that Cyrus and Carter were in an affair together before leaving their exes Hemsworth and Brody Jenner, respectfully.

While Hemsworth hasn’t been very vocal publicly since making an Instagram post on Monday, August 12, he is reportedly working towards starting his new, single life. According to Woman’s Day, Hemsworth has been relying on his friends for support while his marriage begins to end. The actor has reportedly been spending more time with Home and Away actress Isabel Lucas. Lucas previously dated Hemsworth’s brother, Chris.

“Liam has loved Miley deeply for the past 10 years or more, and to finally come to the realization that she was never going to settle down with him properly was brutal,” an insider tells Woman’s Day exclusively. “As she got more and more impetuous, he knew it was over, as much as it killed him inside.”

Cyrus has been seemingly focused on her career since news of the separation broke. The songstress recently released a single titled “Slide Away,” which is reportedly about her relationship with Hemsworth.

Hemsworth nor Cyrus has spoken about his decision to file for divorce publicly.