Kourtney Kardashian Reportedly Spent $1 Million On Luxurious Vacations This Summer

Kourtney Kardashian has been posting photos of herself on vacation a lot this summer, and it looks like those trips have cost her a pretty penny. Radar Online claims that the 40-year-old Kardashian sister has spent about $1 million this year on her luxurious trips. According to their source, the costs of Kourtney’s travel have been exacerbated because she hasn’t been receiving the number of free offers that the reality TV family is accustomed to getting. They also claim that their mother Kris and the other sisters have been monopolizing the freebies that they do happen to receive.

“Between the private air travel, security bills, five-star lodgings, and shopping splurges, Kourt’s spent a fortune,” Radar’s source said. “And she’s made it even more expensive by paying for her team of hangers-on!”

As Radar notes, Kourtney Kardashian has spent time in Italy this summer accompanied by some of her friends and her kids, Mason, Penelope, and Reign. She posted a couple of pictures from that trip on her Instagram page. In one of them, she’s wearing a risque one-piece that shows off her enviable figure. You can also see that she’s lounging on a yacht with an idyllic setting in the background.

She has also recently posted photos of her and the kids on vacation in Idaho. Her younger sister Kendall Jenner was also there. According to The Daily Mail, they stayed at the Gozzer Ranch Golf & Lake Club. In one of the photos on her Instagram, you can see Kourtney looking like she’s about to putt a golf ball.

All this vacationing has led some people to question whether Kourtney does any actual work. However, she recently hit back at those comments on Instagram.

“We all have our priorities,” Kourtney wrote, as reported by E! Online. “So I’ll be making memories with my kids and amazing people while living my life to the absolute fullest.”

She later added that her travel diary will soon be available on her lifestyle website Poosh.

After a disagreement in the comments about the meaning of the term “working mom,” the reality TV star continued her response.

“Who says I am not a working mom? Because I most definitely am… As women, we should be supporting each other for what allows us to be our best, not being so critical and judgmental of each other. We all do things our own way.”

As Refinery 29 reports, Kourtney started Poosh earlier this year, and it’s meant to promote a “modern lifestyle that’s achievable by all.”

The brand recently launched a collaboration with haircare brand Aquis, a collection of printed hair drying turbans.