Kourtney Kardashian Shuts Down Instagram As She Lays On Sofa In Tiny Bikini

Kourtney Kardashian is really killing it on Instagram lately, but she definitely took things to the next level with her new photo.

She may have just been promoting her latest product, but the 40-year-old made sure all eyes were on her when she took to the social media platform on Wednesday to share a racy new snap. Kourtney looked stunning in a skimpy floral bikini, which could barely contain her busty attributes and world-famous curves. The pretty bottoms were high-waisted, hugging her hips and highlighting her tiny waist even more.

In the picture, the mother of three struck a sultry pose while laying on a gray couch and proudly flaunting her incredibly fit body. She brought one hand to her head while resting the other one on her hip, and her golden tan gave her yet another layer of glow. To complete the super chic swimwear ensemble, she wore a pair of brown cat eye-shaped sunglasses, while also donning her newly-designed hair towel in a cute leopard print pattern.

Kourtney appeared to be wearing very little makeup, and gazed directly at the camera with a rather serious expression. She was almost entirely covered in sunlight, which appeared to be coming through a window, as she rested on the comfortably-looking couch. The Keeping Up With The Kardasians star has been promoting her Poosh hair towel on social for a while now, explaining that the product completely revolutionized how she handled her hair on a daily basis.

“I had this little hair towel in my bathroom for a good three months before ever trying it and once I did there was no turning back,” she wrote.

“I put on our limited-edition hair towel turban the second I get out of the shower and do my skin care routine or my makeup (I love to multitask) while the towel is helping to dry my hair but also taking out any frizz. So now I don’t have to use a blowdryer but I still get shiny-looking hair,” she added in a different Instagram post.

The item comes from her lifestyle brand’s decision to collaborate with Aquis in designing a limited edition hair towel turban, and it’s being sold for $38 on Poosh.com. Kourtney also managed to get her famous sisters to promote the product on their respective social media pages: Kendall posed with her big sister for some sexy bikini shots in which they wear the turbans, while Khloe and her baby daughter, True, looked adorable in matching hair towels.