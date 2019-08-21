Sofia Richie Strikes A Pose In Tight Dress On Instagram

Sofia Richie is the queen of Instagram in her latest post, and her fans can’t get enough of the sexy new photos.

On Wednesday, Sofia shared a set of brand new snaps which showed her rocking a very sexy little dress while showing off her model poses.

In the pictures, Sofia wears a light pink dress. The gown is low cut and boasts thin spaghetti straps that showcase her ample cleavage and toned arms. The skirt is also short, putting her long, lean legs on full display, along with her tiny waist.

The photos were taken in a bathroom in Italy, which Sofia says are just as beautiful as the rest of the country. In the first photo, Sofia extends her arms to touch two blue walls as she looks away from the camera.

Kylie Jenner’s BFF has her long, blonde hair parted down the middle and styled in her signature look — a sleek bun at the base of her head.

Sofia also rocks a full face of makeup for the photos, which includes darkened eyebrows, long lashes, a bronzed glow, and dark pink lips.

To complete her look, Sofia wears a pair of large hoop earrings and sizzles in some black heels.

According to Life & Style Magazine, Sofia is obviously hitting the gym on a regular basis, and judging from her fit figure she’s been working hard.

This week, Sofia showed off an example of a meal that she eats before she hits the gym for a grueling workout. In the snap, the model showed off her plate, which boasted a piece of plain toast, some scrambled eggs, and a pile of blueberries.

Loading...

However, the model doesn’t deprive herself of eating what she loves. In addition to her protein and the salads that she snaps photos of, she also reveals that she does eat carbs and is a fan of pasta. She even recently uploaded a photo of herself and boyfriend Scott Disick chowing down on bread and spaghetti during their trip to Italy in honor of Kylie Jenner’s 22nd birthday.

In addition to her fitness and health, Sofia has previously stated that she is diligent about her skincare.

“I’m a freak when it comes to cleaning my skin. I swear by the Nip+Fab Glycolic Liquid Glow as it keeps my skin clear and makes sure it’s really clean. It’s got exfoliating acids to unblock pores. I absolutely love budget sheet masks, I love the Nip+Fab Dragon’s Blood Fix Plumping Mask Extreme one as it keeps my skin super hydrated when I am constantly travelling for work,” she told Glamour last year.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Sofia’s latest photos by following her on Instagram.