Lala Kent Caught In A Verbal Spat With James Kennedy’s Girlfriend While Filming ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 8

See a photo of her arguing with Raquel Leviss.

Lala Kent and Raquel Leviss were involved in a heated debate during filming on the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules last month at the Electric Pussycat in Glendale, California.

In a photo shared by Scheana Shay earlier this week in honor of her sister Cortney’s 22nd birthday, Kent and Leviss were seen feuding with one another in the background as a camera crew stood nearby capturing the tense moment for the show’s upcoming episodes.

While dressed up in costume with Kent sporting a tulle-filled gown and Leviss sporting a swimsuit and captain hat, Kent appeared caught off-guard as Leviss stood firmly in front of her with her hands on her hips as she spoke.

“Ummmm does anyone else see Lala and Raquel going at it in the back there,” someone wrote in the comments section of Shay’s post.

While not many seemed to take note of the drama that was taking place behind Shay and her sister, it was evident that Kent and Leviss were in a similar place as they were during Season 7. As fans of Vanderpump Rules will recall, Kent and Leviss feuded throughout production on Season 7 and the same went for Kent and Leviss’ longtime boyfriend, James Kennedy.

Although Kent and Kennedy briefly reconciled earlier this year, they endured a falling out just days later and after sharing their reunion photos on Instagram, both Kent and Kennedy deleted the images from their page. Then, earlier this month, just as production on Season 8 was coming to an end, Kent and Kennedy reconciled once again and shared new photos of each other in a recording studio together.

Kent and Kennedy were also seen together at the Vanderpump Rules Season 8 finale filming at TomTom earlier this month, where they debuted their new song, “Ride With Me.”

Loading...

During Vanderpump Rules Season 7, Kent and Leviss went to war on a number of occasions and at one point, Kent was seen blowing up on Leviss after learning that she had mentioned the death of her father, Kent Burningham, which happened just weeks before filming began.

According to Leviss, she believed Kent may have been acting out after being left devastated by the loss. However, according to Kent, Leviss had no right to mention the issue at all.

Kent, Leviss, and their co-stars are expected to return to Bravo TV sometime later this year for the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules but a premiere date has not yet been set.