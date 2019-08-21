Kylie Jenner Surprises BFF Stassie By Turning Up To Her Party In Super Sexy Outfit

Kylie Jenner sure has a sense of humor, especially when it comes to messing with her friends.

The reality TV star decided to surprise her bestie Anastasia Karanikolaou by showing up at her party after telling her she couldn’t make it. Stassie celebrated the launch of her collaboration with fashion brand Missguided on Tuesday night. While Kylie first told her she couldn’t be there to support her, she obviously wouldn’t miss it for the world.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder took to her Instagram stories to share a video of her all dressed up in one of Stass’s Missguided outfits, which consisted of a cute crop top and miniskirt combo that hugged her famous curves perfectly. She looked stunning in the revealing outfit, with the long-sleeved top featuring a deep neckline that barely contained her busty attributes. The light pink set also featured some ruffled details, and Kylie proudly flaunted her toned midriff and long legs as she posed in front of the mirror.

She wore her super long raven locks down in a wavy style with a side part and completed the look with a small pink handbag and a pair of clear heels, which were also designed by her best pal. For a final touch of classiness, she wore her long nails in a pink color and rocked a few expensive-looking rings.

Later on, she also shared a clip from the car ride to the party and was joined by yet another best friend. Scott Disick’s girlfriend, Sofia Richie, who has known Kylie since they were teens, showed up. The two girls appeared to be in high spirits as they sang and danced to Jorja Smith and Burna Boy’s new hit tune “Be Honest,” while making their way to the special event.

The ladies then welcomed Stassie at the party venue with big smiles and loud cheers, with the latter looking super excited to be able to celebrate the occasion with her close friends. Also present were most of the ladies from their famous friendship group, including beauty mogul Yris Palmer, Kylie’s assistant Victoria Villarroel and her sister Sofia, Stassie’s longtime friend Kelsey Calemine, pop singer Olivia O’Brien, Tiffany Sorya, among others.

Stassie herself looked amazing in her own designs. She rocked a white top similar to the one Kylie wore but paired it with some sexy high-waist snakeskin-patterned pants. The 22-year-old styled her super long platinum blonde locks into a high ponytail, and she donned a full face of makeup as well. Since it was such a special moment, Stass made sure all of her guests left with a personalized bottle of 1942 tequila after what was certainly a night to remember.