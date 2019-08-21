Sean Spicer Is A Shocking Addition To The Cast Of ‘DWTS’ & Fans Are Furious

Sean Spicer’s casting for Season 28 of Dancing With the Stars has left fans of the ABC reality competition series shocked and they are taking to Twitter to reveal their frustrations about his addition to the celebrity roll call of competitors. The former White House Press Secretary was introduced as one of the famous faces looking to score a mirrorball trophy on the morning news series Good Morning America.

Spicer will be joined by basketball star Lamar Odom, model Christie Brinkley, Hannah Brown of The Bachelorette, Queer Eye star Kamaro Brown, Fifth Harmony singer Ally Brooke, The Office actress Kate Flannery, former football star Ray Lewis, actor James Van Der Beek, Mary Wilson of The Supremes, country artist Lauren Alaina and comic Kal Mitchell as they take to the ballroom floor in search of a first-place finish.

Viewers of the show took to the social media site to comment on Spicer’s recent casting on the series and to voice their displeasure over the former White House Press Secretary joining the show.

“Sean Spicer needs to go away. You’re not helping,” said one viewer in a message directed at the show.

Another fan stated, “Wow bottom of the barrel…..won’t be watching. Sean Spicer???? Really?”

“Why do you people continue to reward Sean Spicer? WHY? This is beyond insulting to our nation. Sean LIED to the American public and journalists on a DAILY basis on behalf of a racist, corrupt, and delusional president. HORRIBLE!” exclaimed another fan.

Since you decided to have the second Liar in Chief, Sean Spicer, I will NEVER watch your show or your channel. What an absolutely tone-deaf choice. Whoever the hell made that decision…..should be fired! — Mary Lou Molinaro (@GramMolinaro) August 21, 2019

Other critics on the social media site accused the series of attempting to normalize Spicer’s reputation regarding his tenure in the White House, which was tainted by allegations that he lied to the American people during his post as President Donald Trump’s Press Secretary.

Spicer resigned from his job at the White House in July 2017 after working there during the first six months of the Trump presidency, reported The Daily News.

“The nice thing is Sean will be in charge of assessing audience size,” quipped Dancing with the Stars host Tom Bergeron on Good Morning America of Spicer’s addition to the cast.

Said Spicer of his goals since being cast on the series, “Work really, really, really hard every day.”

Spicer made his first appearance in the White House briefing room one day after Donald Trump’s inauguration to dispute the crowd size at the event reported CNN.

Loading...

It’s time to have some fun. Excited to join a great cast and show @DancingABC https://t.co/X6p86eiL0Y — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) August 21, 2019

He also admitted that he’s not much of a dancer and was kicked out of the school band in sixth grade for being unable to keep the beat with the other players. At the time of the announcement, the celebrities had not yet learned as to which pros they would be dancing with. Viewers will learn of the celebrity and pro pairings during the first night of Season 28.

The professional dancers cast this season are Alan Bersten, Brandon Armstrong, Cheryl Burke, Emma Slater, Gleb Savchenko, Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy, Keo Motsepe, Lindsay Arnold, Sasha Farber, Val Chmerkovskiy, and Witney Carson, Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov, reported Variety.

Dancing With the Stars will air its premiere episode Monday, September 16 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.