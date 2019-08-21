Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth’s Families Reportedly Want To See Them Get Back Together

Fans of Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth aren’t the only ones holding on to hope that the former couple will work out their differences.

The Inquisitr previously reported that since Cyrus and Hemsworth announced their split earlier this month, the breakup has taken a toll on the “Wrecking Ball” singer’s family. While the Cyrus clan has reportedly been supportive of her decision, they are also “sad” to see the couple end after a decade together.

Us Weekly reports that in addition to Cyrus’ family being upset about the couple’s breakup, Hemsworth’s tribe also wants to see the couple back together. A source revealed to the outlet that both families are rooting for the couple to reconcile their marriage.

“Miley’s and Liam’s families are encouraging them not to make any quick moves when it comes to officially divorcing,” a source exclusively reveals, noting that the relatives are ultimately “hoping they can work things out.”

A rep for the “Mother’s Daughter” singer announced on Saturday, August 10 that the couple decided to call it quits after tying the knot at their Tennessee home in December 2018. The rep stated that the two were taking time to “focus on themselves and their careers” during their time apart.

Since the breakup, Cyrus has released a song called “Slide Away.” Based on the lyrics, the song is reportedly about a couple who drifted apart after being in an on-again, off-again relationship for a decade. The song reportedly has many of the singer’s fans thinking she’s opening up about her relationship with Hemsworth.

Hemsworth has also expressed his thoughts on the breakup on his own platform. The Love and Honor actor shared a post on his Instagram page where he decided to check in with his 13.8 million followers about his new journey as a single man.

“Hi all Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward,” he wrote under a photo of a beach. “This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love.”

Cyrus has reportedly since moved on to Brody Jenner’s ex-wife Kaitlynn Carter. The singer and the blogger reportedly “became close” in the weeks since their now infamous kiss in Italy the day after Cyrus and Hemsworth announced their split.