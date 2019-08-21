Mackenzie McKee’s Mom, Angie Douthit, Shares Heartbreaking New Cancer Photo After ‘Six Months To Live’ Reveal

Hearts are breaking for Mackenzie McKee’s mother Angie Douthit. The Teen Mom OG star’s mom made major headlines for bravely opening up about the prognosis of her brain cancer, as viewers of the MTV franchise’s season recently saw in a sneak preview. With an admission that she may not live another year, the advanced stage of Angie’s disease is now tragic.
Despite battling her disease, Angie continues to live with a fighting spirit. Her Instagram account remains an active one, with fans seeing that Angie isn’t afraid to post images of herself looking unwell. Angie made The Inquisitr’s headlines earlier this month for sharing a snap of herself, although her situation has gotten more serious.
Earlier today, Angie took to Instagram with a photo of herself and her grandchildren. The outdoor picture showing strollers being pushed came with plenty of sunshine and a smile from Douthit. However, the caption said it all with a verse from the Bible, which proved to be a reminder that Angie lives in faith. Admittedly, seeing Angie’s physical decline is heartbreaking, particularly since the grandchildren in the photo will unlikely grow up to see Angie alive.
As People reports, Angie recently confirmed exactly what she faces in terms of longevity.
“I wanted to tell you I was better. But they told me that it’s in both femurs; it’s in my breast bone; it’s in my hip bones; this backbone that’s attached to your hip bone, it’s back there; it’s half of my liver. It’s in the lymph nodes of my colon and the lymph nodes in my lungs. I have another tumor in my head.”
“Be on your guard; stand firm in the faith; be courageous; be strong.”- 1 Corinthians 16:13 Yesterday we made through Open House for the schools. It was a busy. I love seeing the determined look on the freshmen entering HS for the first time, knowing most of them were terrified for the first day of school. When I got home Jayvn was determined to push the doll stroller, full of Disney characters, around the block. Gan was determined that I cook the perch he caught in the creek at 8 pm last night. I was determined to go back to work and continue teaching. I’m also determined to share the love of God. As you face challenges in life, be determined to be strong and to trust God. Be determined to believe in God’s promises, even when things look bleak. Be determined to follow God’s plan for your life. Be determined to encourage others. Be determined to brightens someone’s day…everyday. Be determined to be a strong mighty warrior for Christ. Have a wonderful Wednesday. #alwaysbekind #staystrongmightywarrior #itsonlycancer
The words came spoken to 24-year-old Mackenzie and her sister Whitney. Mackenzie then asked her mom whether the doctors had given her a timeframe in terms of how long she has.
“I asked him. He said six months would be really, really pushing it,” Angie replied.
Angie then admitted that her physicians may not be able to do much more for her.
Proverbs 19:21 “Many are the plans in the mind of a man, but it is the purpose of the Lord that will stand.” I did not get chemo yesterday. My blood counts were worse than they were two weeks ago. Therefore, I was sent to the infusion lab to get 2 units of blood. I go back next Monday to try the chemo again. I’m not upset. I see it as a way for me to be chemo free for three weeks. If you’ve ever had low blood counts you u understand how yucky u feel. I’m ready to be energized again. But I keep reminding myself that I can try to make plans for my life, but it’s the purpose of the Lord that will stand. I can look back on my life and remember when I did things my way. Or I tried to force things that weren’t God’s best for me. His purposes will stand. God knows if I’ll ever need chemo again. I refuse to stress knowing God is in control. What ever you are going through, let God’s purpose and plan stand. Trust him in the hard times. He loves u very much. #alwaysbekind #staystrongmightywarrior #itsonlycancer
Angie’s photo today quickly racked up likes as over 1,800 were clocked in the space of four hours. The same time frame brought 46 fans into the post’s comments section. Unsurprisingly, words of love and hope were left for this sufferer.
Angie’s Instagram has bravely been showing her battle. She has updated her account from hospital settings, although many photos seem to show this grandmother doing her best to continue living a normal life. Today’s photo seemed one such example. Fans will, however, likely have noticed that Angie’s head was covered with a scarf. Clearly, the treatments that Angie has undergone for her disease have left her with hair loss.
