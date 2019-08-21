Mackenzie McKee’s Mom, Angie Douthit, Shares Heartbreaking New Cancer Photo After ‘Six Months To Live’ Reveal

Hearts are breaking for Mackenzie McKee’s mother Angie Douthit. The Teen Mom OG star’s mom made major headlines for bravely opening up about the prognosis of her brain cancer, as viewers of the MTV franchise’s season recently saw in a sneak preview. With an admission that she may not live another year, the advanced stage of Angie’s disease is now tragic.

Despite battling her disease, Angie continues to live with a fighting spirit. Her Instagram account remains an active one, with fans seeing that Angie isn’t afraid to post images of herself looking unwell. Angie made The Inquisitr’s headlines earlier this month for sharing a snap of herself, although her situation has gotten more serious.

Earlier today, Angie took to Instagram with a photo of herself and her grandchildren. The outdoor picture showing strollers being pushed came with plenty of sunshine and a smile from Douthit. However, the caption said it all with a verse from the Bible, which proved to be a reminder that Angie lives in faith. Admittedly, seeing Angie’s physical decline is heartbreaking, particularly since the grandchildren in the photo will unlikely grow up to see Angie alive.

As People reports, Angie recently confirmed exactly what she faces in terms of longevity.

“I wanted to tell you I was better. But they told me that it’s in both femurs; it’s in my breast bone; it’s in my hip bones; this backbone that’s attached to your hip bone, it’s back there; it’s half of my liver. It’s in the lymph nodes of my colon and the lymph nodes in my lungs. I have another tumor in my head.”

The words came spoken to 24-year-old Mackenzie and her sister Whitney. Mackenzie then asked her mom whether the doctors had given her a timeframe in terms of how long she has.

“I asked him. He said six months would be really, really pushing it,” Angie replied.

Angie then admitted that her physicians may not be able to do much more for her.

Angie’s photo today quickly racked up likes as over 1,800 were clocked in the space of four hours. The same time frame brought 46 fans into the post’s comments section. Unsurprisingly, words of love and hope were left for this sufferer.

Angie’s Instagram has bravely been showing her battle. She has updated her account from hospital settings, although many photos seem to show this grandmother doing her best to continue living a normal life. Today’s photo seemed one such example. Fans will, however, likely have noticed that Angie’s head was covered with a scarf. Clearly, the treatments that Angie has undergone for her disease have left her with hair loss.

Fans wishing to see more of Angie should follow her Instagram account, although she regularly pops up on daughter Mackenzie’s account as well.