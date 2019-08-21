LeAnn Rimes Flaunts Braless Cleavage & Booty In Daisy Dukes

LeAnn Rimes has been posting racy photos of herself all summer, and this week was no exception as the singer looked excited and sexy in her latest batch of pictures.

On Tuesday, the songbird took to her Instagram account to share a handful of new snaps, which featured her flaunting her fabulous figure for all of her fans to ogle.

In the first shot, LeAnn stood with her back to the camera as she showed off her curvy booty in a pair of ripped Daisy Dukes. The tiny shorts boasted a large tear just under Rimes’ backside and showed off some serious skin in the process.

The “Blue” singer also added a skin-tight, white bodysuit. She went braless under the top, which was low-cut in the front and on the sides to showcase LeAnn’s ample cleavage and sideboob.

The singer-turned-actress had her long, blonde hair parted down the middle and styled in loose waves that fell all around her. She also donned a full face of makeup, which included darkened eyebrows and thick lashes as well as a shimmering glow on her face and glossy lips as she headed out for a performance in Utah.

Rimes also posted photos of herself on stage while singing to a large crowd of fans as well as with a man who had her face tattooed on his thigh.

The singer’s fans gushed over her new pictures, telling her how much they loved her gorgeous look.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Rimes recently spoke to Herald Extra about her performances and revealed that it is very important to her that the people who come to enjoy her music have a good time and leave happy.

“I hope people leave with a smile on their face, that they know they are loved and in turn extend love to others. I hope they walk out feeling lighter and more joyful than when they walked in,” LeAnn stated.

Cheat Sheet reports that Rimes has been in the music business since she was 14-years-old. Her album Light Up My Life made history when it was the first ever to debut at No. 1 on the pop, country and Christian charts.

She added to her impressive resume by winning a Grammy in 1996, making her the youngest singer to ever take home the award.

Fans can see more of LeAnn Rimes’ life and career by following the singer on social media.