Kate Bock Shows Off Lean Beach Body In Green Bikini On Instagram

Kate Bock gave her fans a lovely surprise on Tuesday evening. The model took to Instagram to share a rare photo of herself rocking a minuscule bikini. Amid all of Bock’s workout photos and videos, the share simply proved that all of her hard work has paid off.

The post on Bock’s Instagram feed contained two copies of the same photo, but one was in black and white. The image showed the fitness junkie lounging on a beach by the water. She wore a teeny-tiny triangle-shaped bikini top in green with yellow and white in the crochet-like trim. The top’s V-cut just barely contained Bock’s ample cleavage, which spilled out in the center. Meanwhile, on her lower half, Bock wore matching green bottoms, also shaped in a triangle, with thin straps that sat high on her hips and traveled around to her backside. The bottoms kept her thighs and long, lean legs on full display. In the center of the shot was Bock’s flat tummy soaking up the sun’s rays.

Bock accessorized the look with a simple pair of black sunglasses. Her long, blonde hair was wrapped up in a messy bun on top of her head with strands left out to frame her face. With her arms stretched out behind her to hold herself up and one leg bent in front of her, she gazed downward as the camera snapped away.

The post garnered over 14,000 likes in just under a day. In the comments, fans and friends left a ton of love for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and her outfit.

“This bikini is killer and looks so comfy!” one fan wrote.

“Happy end of summer,” skincare brand Vintner’s Daughter wrote with a heart.

“Display of Beauty and Health,” another fan added.

Some called Bock “goals,” while many others used a series of emoji to express their admiration for the star.

Bock’s Instagram is mostly filled with images of her workout outfits, her routines, her daily life and her dog, but she does sometimes include the occasional vacation photo. Back in early August, she shared another set of photos of herself on the beach, playing with her pup as she rocked a leopard-print bikini that did nothing but favors for her stunning body.

Fans seemed to love that post just as much, as it garnered over 16,000 likes. Many followers left compliments for the star in the comments section.

“Absolutely gorgeous! Flawless!” one commented.

“You’re my favorite SI model!” another wrote.