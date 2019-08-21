Model Abby Dowse Spreads Legs In Electric Blue Swimsuit

Abby Dowse is leaving virtually nothing to the imagination in her sexy new Instagram spread.

The model is most well-known for showing off her toned and tanned figure in a wide variety of swimsuits ranging from thongs and bikinis to one-pieces, and more. This summer, she’s been heating up her Instagram page with a ton of killer shots, and the one that she shared with fans yesterday was certainly no exception. In the NSFW photo, the bombshell poses near a pool.

Dowse can be seen sitting on the edge of the water and striking a seductive pose for fans. The stunner spreads her legs open for the camera while clad in an electric blue swimsuit that shows off her killer legs and arms. She also shares a glimpse of cleavage as she almost bursts out of the top of her one-piece. She completes the look with a pair of white socks and matching sneakers.

The stunner looks right into the camera and purses her lips for the sexy shot. And to go along with the hot swimsuit, the model wears her hair in pigtail buns, letting a few pieces of hair fall around her face. Dowse appears to be rocking a little bit of makeup for the poolside shot including eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipgloss. It comes as no surprise that Abby’s fans are loving her latest Instagram share and so far, the NSFW photo has racked up a ton of traffic with 16,000-plus likes as well as 500-plus comments.

Some followers commented on the photo to ask the model where she got her stunning swimsuit while countless others couldn’t help but fawn over her picture-perfect body. A few others just commented with flame and heart emoji.

“So gorgeous darling enjoy the sun babe,” one follower commented with a series of heart and flame emoji.

“You look gorgeous!!! Love your hair too!!!” another Instagrammer raved.

“You are so beautiful in your picture,” yet another Instagram user gushed.

Loading...

In recent weeks, the blonde bombshell has been pushing the envelope in terms of NSFW photos. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Dowse flaunted her killer figure in a sexy, animal-print bodysuit that fit her like a glove. The ensemble rose high on her thighs and barely covered up her NSFW body parts. The outfit also featured a lime green pattern around the edges, and Abby paired the look with knee-high socks with bows.

That particular post was pretty popular for the model, racking up almost 1,000 comments.