German Model Pia Muehlenbeck Teases Followers With Barely-There Bikini Snap That Shows Off Her Booty

Pia Muehlenbeck took to popular social media site Instagram on Wednesday to share an NSFW bikini snap with her 2 million followers.

In the photo, the German model stands on a deck outside a house, appearing as if she’s ready to take a refreshing dip in the pool as the sun beats down on her. She wears a pink bikini with a thick-strapped top that highlights her ample assets and a thong bottom that puts her booty on full display. As she shields her face from the sun with one hand, the model’s followers get an unobstructed view of her tiny waist, toned abdomen, and flawless curves.

The social media personality completed the summer look with her long, brown locks worn loose down her back and a touch of black mascara and pink, glossy lips. She accessorized with thick gold rings and held a water bottle in one hand.

In the caption of the snap, the 27-year-old says “oh hey” to her followers and adds a waving hand emoji. She also tags the location as Byron Bay, New South Wales with the geolocation feature of the app. Her fans loved the latest photo shoot, leaving plenty of comments about her booty in addition to other compliments on her stunning figure and cute swimsuit.

“You’re such a beauty,” one Instagram user wrote, following up with a heart-eyed emoji.

“Uff gurl you look great,” another follower commented, also adding a heart-eyed emoji in addition to a fire emoji.

“Workouts are totally paying off girl,” one other social media user chimed in.

Loading...

When the model isn’t posing for Instagram snaps, she is busy working on her eco-friendly clothing line, SLINKII. According to her website, the brand focuses on ” luxurious minimalist designs that are made with the environment in mind.” The products are made from recycled fishing nets that have been taken from the oceans and then transformed into a durable eco-luxe nylon fabric.

Also on her website, the entrepreneur explains her mission behind the clothing brand.

“I want to change the industry standard to one where taking a sustainable and environmentally responsible approach lies at the heart of doing business. This is why I created an eco-luxe swimwear range.”

In addition to her clothing line, the model makes vlogs for her adoring fans, uploading primarily cinematic vlogs about the life of a full-time social media content creator three days a week to her YouTube channel. She also appeases her followers by occasionally posting beauty tutorials covering makeup, hair, and general well-being.