Khloe Kardashian Shows Killer Abs In Skimpy Patterned Bikini On Instagram

Khloe Kardashian’s latest vacation photos on Instagram have her fans going wild. On Wednesday morning, the reality star shared a series of images from her trip to the Bahamas, in which she rocked a minuscule patterned bikini that showed off all her hard work in the gym.

The post on Khloe’s feed contained seven photos, all taken on a beautiful beach alongside her daughter, True Thompson, 1, as well as her sister Kim Kardashian, her children, and family friend La La Anthony. In the stunning shots, Khloe rocked a white bikini with a brown pattern. The triangle-shaped bikini top did nothing but favors for her chest, hardly containing her ample cleavage as it spilled out of the center. She paired the top with matching bottoms that ran in a V-shape on her lower half, sitting high on her hips but low on her tummy. Her insane abs were on full display as well as her toned legs, proving that her Revenge Body contestants aren’t the only ones working hard for their shapes.

Khloe accessorized the look with a tan fedora featuring a black ribbon, as well as a black sheer cover-up.

The first two photos were taken from a distance as Khloe held her baby girl in her arms on the edge of the water. On that particular beach day, True rocked a metallic-silver one-piece. The third photo showed True running from the water as she held on to her mama’s hand, while in the fourth she played with a shovel in the sand as Khloe sat beside her. La La could be seen in the distance playing with the other kids in the beautiful, clear water.

The remaining images were all very similar. They showed Khloe resting on her elbows in the sand, showing the criss-cross design of the back of her top. True flashed her mother a smile beside her while the rest of their squad played in the water.

In the caption, Khloe expressed gratitude for being able to go on such an amazing trip.

The post garnered over 258,000 likes in under 20 minutes, including one from Kim herself. The mother of four also left a comment reading, “The best!!”

Many other fans and friends took to the comments section to show some love.

“Damn!!! Your abs!!!! Sweet baby Jesus,” one fan wrote.

“Y’all girls are so beautiful [heart eye emoji] baby True is growing up so fast!” another wrote.

“Beautiful family!!! Adorable baby!!!” a third follower added. “UHH-MAY-ZING woman!!!”