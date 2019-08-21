Singer Jorja Smith Stuns On Instagram In A White And Pink Bikini

Jorja Smith is sharing some sultry images from her latest music video with her 2.5 million Instagram followers.

The “Blue Lights” singer posted a photo on her Instagram page on Tuesday, August 20. According to HotNewHipHop, the snap was a behind-the-scenes look at the singer’s upcoming video for her single “Be Honest.” In the post, Smith wore a white and pink swimsuit from Dior. The outline of the bikini was white, while the Dior lettering was bright-pink. The photo also showed Smith wearing bright-white contacts. The contacts made her eye appear dilated as she stared blankly into the camera. Her hands were on her head in the shot, and her incredible figure was on full display.

At the time of writing, the post has received more than 400,000 likes. The photo also received more than 3,000 comments from Smith’s fans.

“Idk if I’m scared or turned on,” one follower wrote.

“YOU ARE A QUEEN,” another follower chimed in, followed by a heart emoji.

The U.K. native’s latest video is reportedly set to be an ode to the summer season. The song also features rapper Burna Boy throughout. The video was directed by Amber Grace Johnson and shows Smith wearing a plethora of bikinis in the video.

“Jorja wanted to create a film that embodied the spirit of Summer — pure wild fun,” Johnson said to Rolling Stone.

“We wanted to invite the world in, to experience a different side of Jorja. Free and full of light, and some ‘Hot Girl Summer’ energy.’ While writing in my AC-filled apartment in Brooklyn, I thought about how there’s nothing quite like summers in the city. You’re caught between concrete high rises, sweating from heat delirium, with our makeshift fire hydrant beaches. Yet despite it all, there’s a contagious air that floods the city, and your imagination becomes infinite.”

Smith shared another photo from the video set on Tuesday. In the snap, she wore a multi-colored tube top as she posed on a bright-red motorcycle. She also wore pink, baggy pants as she looked at the camera on the evening of the shoot. Her hair was styled in a high ponytail, and she accessorized her look with large, black sunglasses, gold earrings and gold bracelets. At the time of writing, the photo has received more than 200,000 likes and more than 80 comments.

