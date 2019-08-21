Lori Loughlin Has ‘Regrets,’ Feels She Was Misled In College Admissions Scandal

Though former Full House star Lori Loughlin is putting on a brave front, sources are saying that behind closed doors, the actress is “embarrassed and hurt” over the college admissions scandal, according to People.

“Lori is remorseful, and she has definite regrets,” a source told the magazine.

The trial comes after Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, bribed college acceptances to the prestigious University of Southern California for their two daughters, Bella Giannulli and YouTuber Olivia Jade. The parents gave $500,000 to college consultant William “Rick” Singer who in turn got the two girls recruited for the crew team — despite the fact that neither had ever participated in the sport.

Loughlin and Giannulli are facing mail fraud and money-laundering conspiracy charges, to which they pleaded not guilty in April. If the couple are found guilty of charges, they could face up to 20 years in prison. Meanwhile, their daughters are both awaiting the results from a USC internal investigation to learn their fate at the school.

According to People, Loughlin’s not guilty plea is based on her claim that she did not realize that giving the money to Singer was legally different than donating a library or campus building through the official school channels.

“She honestly didn’t think what she was doing was any different than donating money for a library or athletic field,” the source continued. “That’s the crux of why she pleaded not guilty.”

“She’s embarrassed and hurt, and she knows that her reputation has been ruined for life. But she also believes the allegations against her aren’t true.”

Loughlin was not the only parent to have been caught up in Operation Varsity Blues. Actress Felicity Huffman was also charged by the FBI, per ABC. However, the Desperate Housewives star committed a different crime: paying $15,000 for a college entrance exam proctor to correct her daughter’s answers in addition to giving her daughter extra time. Huffman pleaded guilty to the charges earlier this year. Her husband, fellow actor William H. Macy, was not charged.

Meanwhile, Loughlin and Giannulli can expect their court trial to begin in early 2020. Friends of the couple have said that the date cannot come soon enough.

“Lori is ready for this to be over,” the source said. “They all are. At this point, it would be better to spend a few months in jail — because she’s been spending the last several months in her own prison.”

Loughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade recently made headlines after she returned to social media with a crude hand gesture, as reported by The Inquisitr.

In the caption, Olivia tagged numerous news outlets. The picture earned over 408,000 likes and 152 comments.