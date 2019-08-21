‘Friends’ Fans Get Ready, The Theory About Ross And Rachel’s Love Affair Was Reportedly Wrong

Friends fans, today will perhaps be one of the saddest days of your life. The theory you have always been told about the characters of Ross and Rachel was reportedly completely wrong.

In one of the most iconic episodes of the series titled “The One With the Prom Video,” Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) finds out that Ross (David Schwimmer) loved her from the time she was in high school.

In the episode, the pals were seated together watching an old home movie that depicted the events of the night Rachel and Monica (Courteney Cox), Ross’ sister on the show, attended their high school prom. Ross was planning to accompany Rachel when it appeared her prom date was not going to show up, only to be heartbroken after getting dressed in his tuxedo and realizing Rachel’s date had finally appeared.

After watching the heartbreaking events unfold in the video, Rachel realized just how much Ross loved her. After which, she approached and gave him a heartfelt kiss. Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) then said, “See? He’s her lobster!” The show’s theory was that lobsters fall in love for life.

Well, it turns out that E! Entertainment Television did some digging in a story that debunked that theory. They quoted a marine biologist who revealed that lobsters do not mate for life and that male lobsters have several female partners throughout their lifetime.

We don't want to ruin everyone's day but apparently the whole "he's her lobster" thing from #Friends is not real. https://t.co/mzTqwl9laC pic.twitter.com/PGYhN65auJ — E! News (@enews) August 20, 2019

At least in the Friends universe, the lobster theory proved true as Ross and Rachel would go on to have a child together, a daughter Emma, and begin their lives as a family as the show’s 10th and final season ended.

Fans reactions were varied on Twitter after learning of the show’s factual misstep.

Friends starred Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc. The show was a monster hit for NBC throughout its run and introduced the world to six 20-something New Yorkers who formed their own unique family of various backgrounds and life circumstances.

The show, which was originally called Insomnia Cafe, was written by show co-creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman in the early 1990s. The show went through several name changes including Friends Like Us, Across the Hall, and Six of One before settling on the one-word title in 1995. The series would later become one of NBC’s biggest hits and one of the highest-paid casts on network television.

Loading...

After the first season, where each cast member was roughly being paid $22,000 per episode, by 1997 the cast stood strong together in contract negotiations until they each earned the same salary of $100,000 per episode, reported The New York Times. The six actors would unify one more time in the quest for a larger salary as their popularity grew, and by the close of the show’s 10th season, each cast member was earning $1 million per episode.

Friends celebrates the 25th anniversary of its premiere episode this year. The show will leave the Netflix streaming platform at the end of 2019 and move to WarnerMedia’s HBO Max in 2020.