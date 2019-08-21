Kim Kardashian Stuns Fans With Controversial Video Of Chicago West Enjoying A Snake

Animals have featured heavily in Kim Kardashian’s social media lately. Yesterday her Instagram story featured herself on a beach surrounded by pigs, and today she shared a video of her younger daughter Chicago West calmly playing with a snake.

In the video clip, Chicago, 1, stood with a light-colored snake around her neck and in her hands. In the background, somebody said, “look at Chi Chi,” as the little girl examined the squirming reptile. At one point, Chicago held the snake’s head up and looked right at it as it stared back at her. In the background, another child talked, and then an adult holding a similar snake interacted with the daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Chicago laughed, and the adult asked her if the snakes were brothers and went on to say that Saint West said that they were.

The little girl wore a black satin, button-up top with red symbols. Her hair was pulled back in matching pigtail buns on top of her head. Two red bows tied on each bun completed her look.

In mere minutes more than 1 million of Kardashian’s 146 million followers pressed the like button. Fans enjoy seeing glimpses of the business mogul’s life and children. While they get to see things on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, these clips feel more personal than the show. Plenty of people left a comment for Kardashian’s brave little girl as well.

‘That’s Kanye’s daughter alright,” one follower noted.

“Kids don’t see no danger,” another wrote.

While Chicago certainly wasn’t scared of the snake, her mother admitted that the pigs from yesterday scared her. Kardashian wrote that she was scared on a clip of herself wading with the pigs while she tried to stay away from them and make sure the children were safe.

Not everyone loved the video, though. In fact, some fans felt that playing with snakes, or any animals, is wrong.

“It’s fun? No…. don’t play with animals #sad,” one person replied.

“She wasn’t gentle! Animals are not toys!!!” pointed out another.

Plenty of people jumped to the baby’s defense, though, and some snake enthusiasts thanked Kardashian for showing the reptiles in such a positive light.

“Being a reptile enthusiast you don’t get to see people on this type of platform bring any sort of positivity to the species at all and this is a great example of how awesome corn snakes are for kids who are into critters,” a fan posted.

With so many different people following the mother of four, not everyone will agree with everything Kardashian does. After all these years, she seems to quickly tune out the naysayers.