Olivia Culpo Sizzles In Impossibly Tiny Louis Vuitton Skirt With Ice Cream: ‘Can I Eat It Now?’

Olivia Culpo has once again upped her style game. The Sports Illustrated model is a known lover of designer brands, with her latest Instagram update being living proof. The 27-year-old took to the platform last night for a little reminder of her flawless style, although the post seemed to double up as a display of the brunette’s appetite.

Olivia’s photos showed her posing in a street setting, with greenery and a brick wall framing a forest green gate behind her. When it comes to pairing her looks with her surroundings, it looks like this fashionista has more than nailed the art. The star managed to near-match her skirt with the gate, although her sizzling satin mini was closer to an emerald shade of green. Olivia was looking sensational in her tiny skirt, with an unusual and patterned top in segmented motifs covering a wide color palette. The model has incorporated pastels, blacks, and pops of yellow into her outfit, with cute booties and a statement bag adding even more style.

A shout-out was made to luxury French fashion label Louis Vuitton, although the caption also included an emoji reflecting the ice cream that Olivia was holding. The star appeared with a cone in her right hand, although it very much appeared that she hadn’t sampled its contents yet.

The update definitely didn’t go unnoticed. It had racked up over 89,000 likes within 13 hours of going live. The same time frame brought over 370 fans into the post’s comments section.

When it comes to Louis Vuitton, Hollywood seems to be in love. The brand’s iconic monogram has been seen on countless celebrities, with some even having fronted campaigns for the fashion house. Actress Angelina Jolie and singer Selena Gomez have both appeared in advertisements for Vuitton, although the most common headline-maker is simply seeing a star toting the luggage. In the music world, this has been seen with Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lopez. Over in the reality world, famous Louis Vuitton lovers include Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. Stars with a lower budget such as Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell have also been filmed with a Louis Vuitton bag.

Loading...

Olivia’s style definitely includes high-end goods, but this star is equally known for rocking low-frills finishes. Trendy denim or athleisurewear outfits are a frequent deal for Culpo, although this star will always wow whether in sweats and tanks or red carpet gowns.

Olivia has 4.2 million Instagram followers. Fans wishing to see more of Olivia’s on-point style should follow her account.