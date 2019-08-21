Nicaraguan Model Dolly Castro Stuns In Neon Green Bra & Booty Shorts

Once again, Dolly Castro is proving she looks amazing in every single outfit she wears.

As fans of the Nicaraguan-born model know, Dolly has a crazy big following on social media, with over 6.3 million fans, and that number seems to be rising each and every day. The bombshell currently resides in California, and she is no stranger to showing a lot of skin for the camera in a number of sexy ensembles. In the most recent image that was shared with her loyal fans, Dolly stunned in a workout-chic look.

The model tagged herself at Huntington Beach in the photo, and she looked like a pro as she struck a pose just outside of a white car. Dolly’s amazing figure was on display for her army of Instagram fans as she rocked a skimpy, neon-yellow bra, which offered generous views of cleavage. She paired the look with some gray booty shorts, but it was her taut tummy and toned legs that stole the show in the image.

Castro wore her gorgeous brunette tresses down and curled along with a beautiful face of makeup, which came complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, lipgloss and highlighter. In the caption to the photo, Castro gave fans the run-down on the product she is currently promoting and since the post went live on her account, it’s earned her plenty of attention with over 29,000 likes in addition to 400-plus comments.

While some of her fans commented on the photo to chat about the product Dolly is promoting, countless others dropped a line to let the bombshell know she looks amazing. A few other fans had no words for the shot and opted to express their emotions using emoji instead.

“Just mind blowing as always so fit and beautiful may God keep you in such shape throughout your life,” one follower raved with a series of heart-eye emoji.

“Happy Tuesday to you looking very beautiful,” another chimed in on the photo.

“So gorgeous i can’t take it,” one more raved with a series of emoji.

And neon colors seem to be her favorite in recent weeks. As The Inquisitr previously shared, Castro stunned in a neon-green bodysuit. For the shot, Dolly paired the look with some high-waisted jeans that buttoned in the front. She also wore a metallic purse slung across her shoulder, completing her look with a pair of incredibly high heels.

That shot also earned her rave reviews, racking up over 39,000 likes.