Victoria’s Secret Model Megan Williams Sizzles In Skimpy Bikini

Megan Williams seems to be getting the most out of the summer months. On Wednesday, the Victoria’s Secret model updated her Instagram with a snap in which she wore a tiny bikini and looked ready to soak up some sun.

The beauty appeared to take a classic bathroom selfie standing in front of a mirror holding a cup of coffee in one hand and her phone in the other. She wore a tiny, dark-green bikini, which showed off every inch of her fabulous body. The top was a strapless bandeau style, and the bottoms had a classic cut. Williams struck a pose that accentuated her taut abs and toned thighs. She wore a straw sun hat that covered part of her face, but fans could see her pouting for the camera. Her hair was down, and a pair of sunglasses could be seen on the bathroom counter. It seemed as if the beauty was going to hit the beach as soon as she finished her morning java.

Williams wished her followers a good morning in the caption, and it didn’t take long for fans to return the sentiment.

Others left fire and heart emoji, while some commented on Williams’ physique.

“My god you’re perfect,” one admirer commented.

“Nice photo Megan you look really stunning in this bikini,” another fan wrote.

The 25-year-old model recently went on a trip exploring the Grand Canyon. In an Instagram post, she shared how much she enjoyed the adventure.

“It was completely out of my comfort zone to do something like this but was definitely a once in a life time experience that I am so grateful I took part of,” she wrote.

Loading...

Williams seems to enjoy taking adventures and traveling. In an interview with The Fashion Spot, she said her most memorable experience was traveling to India where she helped deliver school uniforms to underprivileged children so they could continue their education. She explained the organization she went with hands out the clothing because the Indian government stops providing it for children when they turn 12. Because some families cannot afford uniforms, many children drop out at this age, but the organization does what it can to help. Williams said the trip was “eye-opening and special.”

In June, she hosted the The Lions Oceans Sounds event, a charity that helps protect animals from threats that include the destruction of their natural environment.

Fans wanting to stay up-to-date with Williams’ adventures can follow her Instagram account.