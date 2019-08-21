Larsa Pippen Busts Out Of Black Leather Dress & Instagram Is Drooling

Larsa Pippen knows how to turn heads on social media.

As those who follow the brunette beauty on Instagram know, Larsa is no stranger to showing off her flawless figure in a wide variety of NSFW outfits. While she oftentimes poses with her BFFs, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, she also loves to share solo shots for fans, which is exactly what she did last night.

In the gorgeous new photo that was shared with her 1.8 million-plus fans, the social media sensation poses in a dress by retailer Pretty Little Thing. The bombshell appears to be posing in a hallway at her home, and she looks like a million bucks in the shot. For the sexy look, Pippen wears her long, highlighted locks down and straight as well as a face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipgloss. She accessorizes the look with a silver necklace and matching bracelets, but it’s her bod that really has fans talking.

While clad in a skintight, black leather dress, Larsa shows off her stunning figure to the camera. The NSFW number hugs her hourglass figure, and it features a slit in the front that offers a nice view of her toned and tanned legs. The top of the dress also leaves little to be desired with Pippen popping out of the ensemble and flaunting major cleavage. She completes the look with a pair of insanely high black heels that show off her pink toenails.

In just a short time of the photo going live on her account, it’s earned the mother of four a ton of attention, racking up over 17,000 likes in addition to 190-plus comments. Some fans took to the photo to let Larsa know that she looks gorgeous while countless others commented to let her know that they would be purchasing the same dress. A few others raved over the photo with emoji rather than words.

“So beautiful and hot,” one follower gushed with a heart-eye smiley face.

“Your hair is bomb. Who did it?” another commented with two flame emoji.

“You look always Gorgeous and beautiful Great lady congratulations,” one more chimed in.

Recently, The Inquisitr shared that Pippen stunned in another dress that was similar to the one that she rocked in her most recent photo. In that particular snapshot, the 45-year-old looks absolutely amazing in another black, curve-hugging dress that showcased her killer figure. The hot dress plunged low into Larsa’s chest, showing off plenty of cleavage for her loyal Instagram fans while also featuring a thigh-high slit that showed off her killer legs.

No matter what she puts on her body, Larsa always looks stunning.