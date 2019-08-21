Kourtney Kardashian’s Throwback Bikini Body Is Mind-Blowing

Kourtney Kardashian seems to have the best of both worlds. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star looked sensational back in her 20s, although this is one 40-year-old who doesn’t seem to have aged a day since. The mother of three is known for having one of the fiercest bodies in Hollywood, with regular bikini displays reminding fans that age is nothing but a number for this star.

Kourtney may have fronted media outlets throughout this month for rocking bikinis during her European vacation, but it looks like the star has taken her Instagram followers on a trip down memory lane more recently. Kourtney took to her Instagram Stories earlier today for a little throwback, with her photo doubling up as birthday wishes for friend Kimberly Stewart.

The photo showed Kourtney in a trio with Kimberly and another female friend. All three ladies looked sensational in tiny two-piece swimsuits, although fans likely made a beeline for Kourtney. While it was difficult to place an age on the younger brunette, fans would probably argue that the California native was in her 20s. Kourtney was seen flaunting her fantastic body in a patterned purple, red and white bikini, with cute string ties and a halterneck finish flattering her petite frame. The photo showed as many muscles as it did curves, plus Kourtney’s beautiful smile.

Despite no longer being in her 20s, Kourtney’s bikini-ready body remains a major talking point among her fans. The Poosh CEO is a known lover of healthy nutrition and alternative therapies, with many years of gluten-free living under her belt. Kourtney may have ordered gluten-free soy sauce on a recent season of the family’s hit E! show, but it looks like this celebrity has embraced another diet trend in her life. Kourtney announced that she had gone keto earlier this year via a blog post made to her Poosh lifestyle website.

“My body never looked better than when I did the keto diet two and half years ago, when I did it for two months. In my experience, I’ve found the best method to train my body to curb sugar cravings, burn fat, and kick-start weight loss is by sticking to a keto diet. ‘Keto’ is short for ‘ketosis,’ a metabolic state that happens when your body switches from burning carbs to burning fat.”

Fans may be eyeing up Kourtney’s 40-year-old physique, but those following the star’s Instagram Stories today likely did a double take seeing the throwback.