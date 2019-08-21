‘Dancing With The Stars’ Fans Are Unimpressed With New Cast

Fans of Dancing With the Stars took to Twitter to reveal their displeasure with the new cast of the ABC competition show, the general consensus being they are “not impressed” with the latest batch of celebrities taking to the ballroom floor.

Good Morning America hosted both the stars and professional dancers from the series and revealed who would be competing for mirrorball glory in the show’s 28th season. The celebrities that were announced are from all areas of the entertainment industry.

These include country music star Lauren Alaina, former professional football player Ray Lewis, singer Ally Brooke, actor Kel Mitchell, model Christie Brinkley, Dawson’s Creek actor James Van Der Beek, legendary Supremes singer Mary Wilson, former basketball star and ex-husband of Khloe Kardashian, Lamar Odom, former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, Queer Eye for the Straight Guy star Karamo Brown and The Office star Kate Flannery.

After many promises of big-name stars and several major hints dropped on the show’s official Instagram over the past week, Good Morning America viewers appeared to be unimpressed with the final lineup of performers.

One Twitter user stated, “Sean Spicer and Ray Lewis you have just given me 2 reasons not to watch this season.”

Another user commented, “I wouldn’t watch this for all the tea in China.”

“I got excited for the likes of KOBE and MICHEAL JORDAN, but instead got LAMAR!” exclaimed another Twitter user.

It’s ok. Not too impressed. But will see what happens. — Donna Pidlisny (@Roadrunner2) August 21, 2019

While many fans were adept at deciphering the clues given to them by the network in their carefully placed Instagram teasers for the new season, there were some hints that threw fans off completely.

One popular guess after a social media post that showed a pink sparkly dress and various other theater accessories led fans to believe that Broadway legend Kristin Chenoweth would appear on the series. It turns out she was not one of the selected contestants. Fans also believed that Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller would be included. Again, they were incorrect.

Didn't you say you'll have bigger celebs? Seems like the usual caliber to me. — Coco (@cocosheffield) August 21, 2019

During a sit-down interview with the cast, many of the hopefuls seemed thrilled to be performing on the series. The current star of The Bachelorette, Hannah Brown, revealed that her mother couldn’t wait to see her in the show’s sparkly costumes, while former The Office star Kate Flannery was eager for all the high-fashion and spray-tan fun that comes with the show, after nine years portraying the dowdy character of Meredith Palmer.

The new season of Dancing With the Stars premieres on Monday, September 16 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.