Lala Kent’s Fiancé, Randall Emmett, Slammed On Instagram For Allowing Her To Disrespect His Daughter’s Mother

Ambyr Childers requested Lala Kent refrain from sharing photos of her kids on social media.

Randall Emmett is under fire.

After actress Ambyr Childers called out Lala Kent on Instagram earlier this year for refusing to stop sharing photos of the two daughters, London and Rylee, she shares with the movie producer, Emmett was slammed by fans as the Vanderpump Rules star continued to share images and videos of his kids.

As a number of videos were posted to Kent’s Instagram Stories on August 20, including clips of Kent lounging in bed with London and Rylee, fans took to the comments section of Emmett’s latest photo to blast him for allowing Kent to continuously disrespect his children’s mother.

“The way you let [Lala] disrespect your daughter’s mother is disgusting,” one person wrote.

“You need to check her. The mother of your children told her to stop and she still hasn’t,” another added.

While Childers shared a post on her Instagram Stories earlier this week requesting Kent stop posting photos of her kids and claimed Kent was ignoring her text messages, Kent has continued to share new posts and doesn’t seem to care about the wishes of her fiancé’s children’s mother.

Kent has also faced backlash on her Instagram page in regard to her constant sharing of photos and videos of London and Rylee. However, as fans have seen over the past several months, Kent has long been making posts about the kids and doesn’t seem to have any plans to stop doing so, regardless of how Childers may feel.

Kent and Emmett began dating in early 2016, but because he was still technically married to Childers until late 2017, they didn’t go public with their romance until later that year. Then, in September 2018, during a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, the couple became engaged.

“This weekend has been an amazing one for the two of us! It was definitely the most romantic moment of my life. Every detail of the surprise was stunning and I’m still in shock,” Kent told People of Emmett’s proposal. “I keep looking down at my ring finger. I’m just so happy to say we are officially engaged. We are so excited to start planning the rest of our lives together.”

Since Emmett’s proposal, Kent has announced on social media that she and Emmett are planning to tie the knot in Miami, where he was born and raised, on April 18, 2020.

Kent and her co-stars will return to Bravo TV later this year for Vanderpump Rules Season 8.