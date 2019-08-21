Wednesday’s ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Tony Demands A Divorce, Gabi & Stefan Are At It Again

Days of our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, August 21 reveal that there will be major ups and downs with many of Salem’s couples as mid-week approaches.

According to Celebrating the Soaps, Days of our Lives fans can expect to see some fireworks when Tony DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) finally gets up the nerve to ask his new wife Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) for a divorce. Of course, Tony’s really married to his sister Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) in disguise, and he knows that. However, no one else in Salem knows the truth.

Tony married Kristen disguised as Nicole in order to give her the DiMera last name so that she could be named CEO of DiMera Enterprises. However, that didn’t happen as Mr. Shin offered Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) the job instead of choosing between Nicole and Gabi.

Now that the plan has seemingly gone awry, Tony wants to end his fake marriage to his adopted sister and return to the arms of the love of his life, Anna DiMera (Leann Hunley). However, Anna is currently furious with her former husband for not contacting her to reveal that he was still alive and for marrying Nicole when he claims to still be in love with her.

However, Anna’s got a plan that is sure to cause a stir among those involved. She’s attempting to make Tony jealous by revealing that she’s moved on from him and has gotten engaged to another one of her former husbands, Roman Brady (Josh Taylor).

Anna put Roman on the spot, and he agreed to go along with the fake engagement. On Wednesday, Days of our Lives viewers will watch as Roman puts a ring on Anna’s finger to make their charade look more believable. However, it seems that Tony may not be buying it.

Elsewhere in Salem, Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) and Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash) can’t seem to make up their minds about whether they love or hate each other. After getting married, Gabi told Stefan that she only married him to take his company and money in a revenge scheme.

However, after Stefan saved Gabi’s life, her true feelings came out. This week, viewers will see the pair fall into each other’s arms again as they try to figure out if they’re going to be lovers or enemies.

In addition, John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) will begin to celebrate their anniversary when they get interrupted by a shocking visitor — Susan Banks.

