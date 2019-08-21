‘RHOC’ Star Gina Kirschenheiter Opens Up About Ex-Husband Matt’s Affair, Explains Why She Didn’t Reveal Sooner

Gina Kirschenheiter spoke to Emily Simpson and Tamra Judge during last night's 'RHOC.'

Gina Kirschenheiter revealed during last night’s new episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County that her ex-husband Matt Kirschenheiter cheated on her.

During a conversation with her co-star, Emily Simpson, Gina revealed that while she and Matt attempted to work through his affair the best they could and attended therapy in hopes of getting their relationship back on track, Gina didn’t initially think it was a good idea to share the devastating news publicly.

“I just felt like it wasn’t necessary to share that. I didn’t want to take that from my kids,” she explained, according to a report from Bravo TV’s The Daily Dish on August 21.

Gina and Matt share three children, including 7-year-old Nicholas, 5-year-old Sienna, and 4-year-old Luca.

“I don’t want my kids to think that their father’s a bad person, because he’s not.”

Although Gina admitted that her relationship with Matt took an understandable turn for the worse due to his affair, she claimed their co-parenting relationship didn’t change. She then told Emily that she had learned Matt continued to see the woman he cheated on her with.

According to Gina, Matt dated the woman for six months before she came across a Valentine’s Day card the woman had sent to him.

“Finding the card felt like the day that I found out about the affair in the first place and brought me immediately back to that moment,” Gina recalled.

While Gina and Matt appeared to be on the verge of a reunion earlier this year, Gina admitted to Emily that she now wonders if his affair with the other woman ever truly stopped. She also admitted that she may never know the truth about Matt’s relationship with his mistress and said it does her no good to dwell on the matter.

As she became emotional, Gina said that Matt’s affair hurt her deeply and took a lot from her. So, when it comes to her future, she simply can’t allow it to take any more from her. She then said that she felt as if she was having the worst year ever.

“It’s already taken so much from me that I can’t give it anymore,” she said. “Because I just feel like I’m having the worst year ever.”

To see more of Gina and her co-stars, don't miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.