Bombshell Sofia Jamora Flaunts Killer Curves In Hot Pink Bikini

Sofia Jamora seems to be enjoying the summer months. The beauty updated her Instagram account on Tuesday with a snap that showed her soaking up the sun in a bikini that showcased her hourglass figure.

In the double post, Jamora was enjoying the nice weather on a yacht. Her two-piece was hot pink, and it featured a bandeau-style top and string bottoms. Strings pulled up high on Jamora’s waist highlighted her shapely figure, and the tiny number left plenty of the model’s bronzed, smooth skin exposed. In the first snap, the beauty leaned against a rail facing the camera. Her hands held the rail as she gave the camera a somewhat serious look. She even appeared to be holding her phone in one hand. The photo was almost a full-body shot, cutting off just below Jamora’s knees. The view gave followers a nice shot of the model’s toned legs. Jamora appeared to go light on the makeup, accessorizing the look with a couple of necklaces and hoop earrings.

The second photo gave Jamora’s fans a nice rear view. The beauty turned around and struck a pose that flaunted her curvy derrière. A slight arch in her back accentuated her fabulous figure as she turned to give the camera a sultry look. With colors of the ocean behind her, the photo gave off the perfect summer vibe.

The beauty’s 2.6 million followers were thrilled with the post, with many commenting on how stunning she looked.

It appears that Jamora has been on vacation for the past couple of weeks. Her Instagram page shows several photos where she was seen in a yacht enjoying the ocean views. She appeared to be spending time with friends who also have gorgeous figures.

In an interview with designer swimwear brand Frankies Bikinis, Jamora said it was Frankies that discovered her while she was at a trunk show a few years ago. She said the co-founder of the company approached her and asked if she would like to model. In 2017, she walked the brand’s bikini show, and that marked the beginning of her modeling career. She has carved a niche for herself modeling for Frankies and other brands.

Loading...

The 22-year-old said that her rise in popularity came as a surprise, but added that she hoped to gain a large enough following to promote causes and charities she cares about.

Fans wanting to keep up with Jamora can follow her Instagram account.