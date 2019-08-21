Kourtney Kardashian Spotted With Scott Disick Look-Alike In Braless Chaha Matcha & Shopping Outing

Kourtney Kardashian and her famous ex-boyfriend are back in the news but not in the traditional way, though.

As The Daily Mail reported last night, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was spotted out and about with a man dubbed Scott Disick’s look-alike by the newspaper. Kourtney was photographed back in California following her extended European vacation, and the 40-year-old’s outing with the mystery man also seemed somewhat extended with various stops and activities.

Kourtney and her companion headed to lunch at The Bungalows in West Hollywood before indulging in some retail therapy and a beverage run at Cha Cha Matcha. An outing from the super health-conscious Kourtney isn’t going to come without its green teas.

The Poosh CEO had opted for her trademark smart/casual style via a fitted pair of gray pants worn loose over high heels, plus a sexy, braless finish to her white bodysuit. A cute handbag appeared to accompany the outfit, with Kourtney also donning statement shades. Given that the star was photographed with the eyewear removed, it looks like she wasn’t out to hide from the paparazzi. The news is less about Kourtney’s Bottega Veneta pants, though, and more about the man she was with. As fans will know, Kourtney and her 36-year-old baby daddy have a long, rocky, and high-profile history.

While the man accompanying Kourtney wasn’t exactly Disick’s twin, his defined bone structure, small beard, and overall appearance definitely proved enough for The Daily Mail to chronicle the resemblance.

Call me when Scott Disick wears a corn on the cob keychain

https://t.co/0XCQ6FsWl7 — Emilia Petrarca (@EmiliaPetrarca) August 21, 2019

Kourtney and Scott split in 2015. The couple is, however, co-parenting their three children. Ten-year-old Mason, 7-year-old Penelope, and 4-year-old Reign are frequently seen with both their parents. Disick has been making headlines for upping the ante with girlfriend Sofia Richie as they vacation in Europe, with the 20-year-old model now proving somewhat of a keeper in the Talentless founder’s life. The blonde kicked off her romance with Disick back in 2017, with Kourtney appearing to take a while to settle with the concept. As People reports though, Kourtney is fine with Sofia being around.

Although Kourtney and Scott frequently make headlines for appearing together despite their platonic status, this month has very much seen the two front media outlets for being apart.

Kourtney is single right now. The star did have a brief string of relationships with much younger men following her split from Disick, but the romances with Younes Bendjima and Luka Sabbat are very much history. For fans, whether or not Scott and Kourtney are made for one another remains a talking point.