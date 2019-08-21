Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher Shares Sweet New Photos From Adorable Day Date

Carrie and Mike are proving that they're happier than ever nine years after tying the knot.

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher are proving that they’re still very much in love nine years after tying the knot. The retired Nashville Predators hockey player shared stunning new snaps from a cute day date with his wife on his Instagram account on August 20. The loved-up twosome was headed into the great outdoors together for a hike and a horse riding session.

The stunning photos had the couple – who married in a romantic ceremony in Georgia back in 2010 – taking in all the stunning scenery. During their time together, Mike shared snaps showing Carrie sitting on the edge of a mountain with the picturesque greenery of the great outdoors surrounding her.

In another shot posted to social media by the Canadian star on August 20, he could be seen trailing his wife as they both enjoyed a horseback ride through a field.

In the first snap, Underwood was showing off her seriously toned arms in a gray tank top with her long blonde hair tied back in a ponytail. The other photo of the “Southbound” singer had her rocking a blue plaid shirt and blue jeans. She also kept things sensible with a black helmet on her head as she enjoyed some time giving back to nature.

Mike didn’t reveal his and Carrie’s exact location on the social media site but did praise God in the comments section of the stunning multi-photo upload.

Fans flooded the comments section to share their own praise.

“Wow, breathtaking,” one person wrote after seeing the athlete enjoy his sunny day date with his wife.

Another simply commented, “Beautiful.”

Others praised Fisher’s obvious love with for his wife, with one writing, “Aww. U really Love her. Carriiiieee!!”

Underwood also shared her own snaps from the fun day out with her husband, posting two photos – including one showing both on their horses with the gorgeous scenery in the background – to her Instagram Stories.

The latest snaps of the couple come shortly after they celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary back in June.

As The Inquisitr reported at the time, the couple – who are parents to 4-year-old Isaiah and 7-month-old Jacob – shared a sweet selfie as they enjoyed a date night while Mike also gushed over his wife on Instagram.

“9 years feels like 9 minutes!!!! Grateful to be on this journey with you @carrieunderwood!!” Fisher wrote in the comments section of the photo. “Time sure does fly #datenight #happyanniversary.”

As for Underwood, she told fans that the couple spent the big day doing some horseback riding.

Mike previously gushed over the American Idol Season 4 winner earlier this year shortly after she gave birth to their second child.

“No one works as hard [as her],” he said of Carrie while speaking about his life at home with his wife and their two young children on the Preds Official Podcast. “Seeing the mothers, seeing what they do at home, gives you a whole new appreciation for your wife.”