Khloe Kardashian’s Rock-Hard Abs Drop Jaws On Instagram

Khloe Kardashian is known for having loyal fans, and they love every one of her social media posts. That was no different this week when she showed off her flawless figure on Instagram.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a sexy photo of herself on Tuesday night as she promoted her FabFitFun subscription box for all to see.

Khloe stunned as she donned a pair of distressed jeans with holes in them to allow the skin of her upper thighs to peek through. The blonde bombshell had her shoulder-length hair parted down the middle and styled straight with strands falling around her famous face in the snap.

The Good American founder also rocked a tiny, white long-sleeved crop top, which flaunted her ample cleavage. Her rock-hard abs were also on full display in the skimpy outfit, proving that Khloe has been hitting the gym hard to achieve her fit frame.

Kardashian smiled for the photo as she held up the box. She sported a dark-pink lip color, thick lashes and a bronzed glow as a part of her glam look while posing in front of some ivy growing up the side of a building.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian recently returned from a vacation with her older sister Kim Kardashian and family friend Lala Anthony.

Khloe documented her lavish getaway on social media for her fans to enjoy, as she posted photos of herself playing in the sand with her daughter, True Thompson, donning tiny bikinis and relaxing on a boat as she soaked up some sun.

It seems that the vacation was the perfect way for Kardashian to wrap up the summer and relax after what has already been a crazy year for her.

As many fans know, Khloe and her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, split back in February after the NBA star was busted cheating on her with Kylie Jenner’s close friend Jordyn Woods.

The situation caused huge drama in the Kardashian-Jenner family and prompted the women to cut Woods out of their lives.

However, Kardashian reportedly isn’t stopping Jenner from reconciling with Woods.

“Khloe would be understanding if Kylie and Jordyn repaired their friendship due to how kind and open hearted Kylie is, however, she of course prefers to not be involved in it as she’s choosing to keep her distance from Jordyn and the Woods family,” an insider told Hollywood Life of the situation.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian by following her on social media.