Adriana Lima Poses Nude With Nothing But Flowers Covering Her Bombshell Body

Brazilian bombshell Adriana Lima spent nearly two full decades strutting her stuff on the runway of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and appearing in campaigns for the lingerie brand. The brunette babe flaunted her incredible body in various skimpy outfits over the years, and she continues to stun even today.

Lima had her 12.2 million Instagram followers drooling with a very NSFW triple update on Instagram yesterday that had a romantic vibe. In the shots, Lima posed in what appeared to be nothing at all, with only a massive bouquet of flowers covering her up.

In the first snap, Lima held a huge bouquet of red roses wrapped in red tissue paper in her arms. Her bare legs were visible below the bouquet, and the size of it obscured her entire upper body. Just her head was visible in the first shot. She had her brunette locks down and appeared to be rocking no makeup at all. Her natural beauty shone through in the tantalizing shot.

Lima got even more seductive in the second shot and posed lying on a bed with an upholstered headboard and white linens. In the second shot, fans could see a peek of her shoulders as well as her legs, and she had a huge smile on her face as the rose bouquet obscured the rest of her physique.

In the third and final shot of the series, Lima had burst out laughing as she kneeled on the floor. She still held the bouquet in front of her, covering up anything necessary, but had what appeared to be a leopard-print scarf draped across her legs in the snap.

While Lima is effortlessly sexy regardless of what she wears, the hint that she might not be wearing anything at all beneath the bouquet of flowers was too much for many of her fans to handle. The spicy post received over 351,000 likes within a single day, including a like from actress Ariel Winter.

Many of her fans were also speculating about who gave her the massive rose bouquet.

“You deserve a good partner… I hope this is your statement with these roses,” one follower said.

“I kind of need 225 roses,” another fan added.

“Beautiful,” another fan commented.

Though she has officially retired from the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway, Lima is still involved in the fashion world. On August 9, she announced on Instagram that she was the face of a campaign by the brand BCBG Max Azria.