Rita Ora Praises Idol Gwen Stefani: ‘Inspiration Forever’

Rita Ora has never been shy about being a massive Gwen Stefani fan and continues to praise the “Hollaback Girl” chart-topper.

According to Rap-Up, the pair first met in 2012 after both appearing on The X Factor in the U.K. in 2012.

“I woke up this morning thinking wow I actually met the person I looked up to all my life. Have u guys ever met the people who inspired you?” Rita tweeted the following day.

Since then, the pair have met numerous times. They once attended the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards and were both sat next to each other with designer Jeremy Scott, per Capital FM.

In an interview with Kiss FM in the U.K., Ora openly admitted that Stefani’s signature look — blonde hair and red lips — was the reason she started rocking the same style.

In 2014, MTV reported that Rita wanting to collaborate with Gwen on a track. They are yet to release a song together, but Ora did state she had the perfect track for her to jump on.

And just a couple hours ago on Instagram, Rita shared a vintage video of Gwen from when she was the lead singer of No Doubt. The clip appears to be from the Tragic Kingdom era, performing one of the group’s iconic singles, “Just A Girl.”

“Inspiration forever @gwenstefani @nodoubt #moodALWAYS,” she captioned the post.

The upload quickly racked up over 112,000 views and over 30,000 likes, proving to be popular with her followers.

Since rising to fame, Rita has released two studio albums — Ora and Phoenix — and has collaborated with a number of big names, including Cardi B, Charli XCX, Liam Payne, Chris Brown and Kygo, just to name a few.

Like Stefani, Rita has also ventured into the world of fashion. She had her own Adidas range and currently models for German brand Escada.

Next month, Gwen Stefani will release a new Harajuku Mini clothing range exclusively with Target to celebrate the company’s 20th anniversary. The collection is set to drop on September 14.

With No Doubt, Gwen released six studio albums — No Doubt, The Beacon Street Collection, Tragic Kingdom, Return of Saturn, Rock Steady and Push and Shove. The group’s breakthrough album, Tragic Kingdom, sold over 10 million copies in the U.S. alone, gaining a diamond certification, per RIAA.

Since embarking on a solo career in 2004, Stefani has released four studio albums — Love. Angel. Music. Baby., The Sweet Escape, This Is What The Truth Feels Like and You Make It Feel Like Christmas.

To keep up with Rita Ora and Gwen Stefani, follow their Instagram accounts.