Jen Selter Sizzles In Crop Top And Bikini Bottoms

Fitness model Jen Selter frequently posts sizzling shots of her physique in various bikinis and workout gear. The brunette bombshell isn’t afraid to flaunt the assets she has spent so many hours sculpting in the gym, and her 12.8 million eager Instagram followers love seeing her toned body on display.

Often, Selter’s captions are just quick and simple, as the focus is on the actual shots themselves. However, in her most recent post, Selter accompanied a double Instagram update with an inspirational caption for her followers.

In the snap, Selter posed on what appeared to be an outdoor patio area in a stunning location. Lush greenery and trees were visible in the background, and Selter appeared to be in luxurious accommodations as well. She kept things simple, rocking a pair of white bikini bottoms and a white crop top that had a looser fit than her average looks.

The bottoms were cut high on the hip, which elongated her toned, tanned legs. The cropped top was almost a blouse style, and the off-the-shoulder style showed off her strong shoulders while the cropped length left her chiseled abs on display. Selter’s hair was down and loose, and she had a magazine in front of her as she lounged outside enjoying the fresh air and shade.

In the caption, Selter urged her fans to focus on the things that mattered in life and to follow their happiness. Her followers loved the sentiment, and the shot received over 63,000 likes within just nine hours.

Many followers couldn’t find the words to respond and opted to leave a string of emoji instead. Quite a few did shower Selter with compliments in the comments section to praise her beauty.

“So perfect,” one follower said.

“Such a positive soul…… I love your energy,” another said. “I love that you continue to smile even when others rather see you not.”

“Your eyes are gorgeous,” another follower said.

Selter has been posting snaps from all kinds of stunning locations lately. She didn’t include a geotag on this particular snap, but just four days ago, she shared a shot from the Maldives. Given the exotic background in her most recent snap, she could very well still be in the tropical destination.

Selter also recently spent quite a few days in Bali, Indonesia, where she kept her followers updated by sharing countless shots from her adventures. Just about every shot she posted showcased her enviable physique in swimwear and other skimpy attire as she enjoyed the best of what the exotic destination had to offer.