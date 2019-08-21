Ex-Victoria’s Secret Angel Doutzen Kroes Reveals Her Tiny Bikini While Doing A Handstand

Doutzen rocked the tiniest bikini bottoms during her outdoor yoga session.

Doutzen Kroes had a very unique way of giving fans a glimpse at her tiny bikini and rock-hard body in a new photo posted to her Instagram account this week. The flawless former Victoria’s Secret Angel showed off her bikini body and her impressive strength as she balanced on her head while doing a handstand.

In the black-and-white photo, which the Dutch supermodel shared to the social media site on August 20, she could be seen cutting a perfectly straight figure as she flashed her abs and her seriously skimpy bikini bottoms to the world as her baggy tank top tumbled down to reveal her toned middle.

Doutzen – who’s mom to 5-year-old Myllena and 8-year-old Phyllon with husband Sunnery James – had her eyes closed and her long, blonde hair scraped back into a ponytail for the snap, while she told fans in the caption that she was making time for a bit of yoga in the great outdoors.

The comments section was flooded with praise for the star – who retired from her role as a Victoria’s Secret Angel in 2014 – as many of her 6.1 million followers shared their admiration for the gorgeous model and her body confidence.

One person called the model “Gorgeous” while another wrote that the stunning star was “Beautiful even upside down.”

“Love this picture so muuch!!!!!” another person commented on the upload.

But this isn’t the first look at Kroes’s bikini body fans have been treated to lately.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, she was snapped with close friend and fellow Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel as they enjoyed a very sunny vacation to the Spanish island of Ibiza.

The jaw-dropping photo showed the stunning model duo flashing their derrieres to the world as they enjoyed some downtime on a luxury yacht. Doutzen and Candice lay on their fronts and showed some serious skin in their thong bikinis.

Loading...

As for how she feels confident enough to completely strip down, whether it be to her underwear or her skimpy bikini, Kroes has previously opened up about how she got to be so body confident and how she separates her time at home as a mom and her time in front of the camera.

“I don’t always feel sexy even though I have to look it and I’ve just learned to go into on and off mode. I’m a mom at home and then I go into work and it’s nice to have that contrast,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in a 2014 interview.

“I see a different person in the mirror when I’m at work with hair and makeup than when I’m home,” Doutzen added.