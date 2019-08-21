‘This Is Us’ Teases Huge News For Fans On Instagram

Fans of This Is Us are being promised some huge news that is set to be shared on social media on a significant day for viewers of the beloved ABC show — the birthday of The Big Three characters, Kevin, Kate and Randall Pearson.

An Instagram post includes a date of August 31 and a note that promises “something big is coming.” The popular ABC series is looking toward the past for Season 4 of the series, which will reportedly take viewers on a trip back in time to help flesh out the story of the Pearson family.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman revealed the following information regarding the series as it concluded its third season and prepares to move forward into its fourth.

“We never set out to make a television series that was going to last 18 seasons, and so we have a very direct plan. I have script pages I have written and I’m writing that really are deep, deep, deep into the future. Like, we have a plan for what we’re going to do and I know what the plan is.”

Fogelman continued of his plans moving forward for the Pearson family to THR, “I think where you find the characters right now, you’re in the middle of their story. If you were in the movie theater, you’d be at the moment where you’re about an hour into the movie wondering what’s going to happen.”

Series star Mandy Moore, who plays family matriarch Rebecca, also posted a teaser for fans. “It may be the Big 3’s birthday, but the surprise is for you!” she stated on Instagram.

Chrissy Metz, who portrays Kate Pearson — one of The Big Three — also posted a cryptic teaser on Instagram as seen above.

Season 4 will reportedly set the show up for episodes that will act as a hinge for the characters of The Big Three, their mother Rebecca, father Jack, and Kate’s and Randall’s significant others, Toby and Beth. Viewers will reportedly watch Rebecca come into her own as her children head off onto their own paths to adulthood during Season 4, per People Magazine.

Randall and Beth will also be seen working with their three children to acclimate themselves into their new home state of Philadelphia after selling their New Jersey home so the family could move closer to Randall’s job as a councilman.

As for Toby and Kate, who welcomed their infant son Jack at the close of Season 3, fans will watch the couple tackle first-time parenthood with the help of Rebecca and current husband Miguel. The couple moved to California to be closer to the twosome. Kevin also moved to the Sunshine State after a messy breakup with Zoe.

This Is Us will return to NBC with the debut of Season 4 beginning Tuesday, September 24 at 9 p.m. EST.