Britney Spears On ‘Fake’ Los Angeles World: ‘I Never Know Who To Trust’

Britney Spears is one of the most famous people in the world, and she’s letting her Instagram followers know about the fake world of Los Angeles, per Music News.

The “Piece of Me” hitmaker shared a quote to her account, which read, “Pay close attention to the people who don’t clap when you win.”

Spears then wrote a long caption for the post, explaining the reason she shared the quote.

“Living in LA is such a trip!!! It can be lonely at times. You never know who to trust, and some people can be fake,” she expressed.

“I have a very small circle of friends, and simply do what makes me happy!!! It breaks my heart to see the comments on my posts sometimes…. so I simply choose not to look anymore… let the clever haters do what they do best…. hate!!!”

The “Toxic” chart-topper received a lot of praise in the comments section from users who applauded her for keeping it real.

“Winners don’t hate or bully, losers [haters] only do,” her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, replied.

He mentioned she has the biggest heart in the world, which is what the “haters” don’t have.

Within nine hours of sharing, her post racked up over 245,000 likes, proving to be very impactful with her followers.

Britney’s Instagram account boasts over 22.6 million followers. She regularly uploads videos of her working out and posing in eye-catching outfits.

In 1998, Spears rose to fame and became one of the biggest pop stars in the world. Her debut single, “…Baby One More Time” made her an instant household name and topped the charts globally in the U.S., U.K., Australia, Canada and many more countries.

Her debut album, …Baby One More Time, has sold over 25 million records, according to Vibe. With sales of over 10 million in the U.S. alone, the record has been certified diamond, per RIAA.

Loading...

Since then, she has released eight more studio albums, which have all impacted the charts worldwide — Oops!… I Did It Again, Britney, In The Zone, Blackout, Circus, Femme Fatale, Britney Jean and Glory.

In the U.S., she has achieved four No. 1 singles on the U.S. Billboard 100 singles chart and six albums to top the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart.

From eight Grammy Award nominations, Britney picked up Best Dance Recording for “Toxic” in 2005.

Spears planned to embark on her second Las Vegas residency, “Domination,” this year but canceled due to her father’s health issues.

To keep up with Britney’s Instagram posts, follow her account.