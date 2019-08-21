Mathilde Tantot Takes It All Off And Poses In Raunchy Snap In A Barely There Thong

Mathilde Tantot enjoys teasing her Instagram followers with provocative photos that show off her flawless figure without holding anything back. Over this past weekend, the model posted a racy snap to her page showing off her almost completely nude body, with just a tiny strip of her waist covered by the band of a thong bikini.

In the photo, the model poses for the camera on a lounge chair next to a pool. Lying partly on her belly and rolled slightly to the side, Mathilde exposes her bronzed skin and toned curves, with the highlight being her ample booty in the forefront of the frame. Although she covers her chest slightly with one arm, the model’s followers get a teasing glimpse of her cleavage.

The 23-year-old French model has her blonde hair covering her face as it spills off to the side down her shoulder. Propping herself up with one arm, she lets the other hand rest on her head, pushing her hair back from her face as she gazes downward.

In the three-part photo series, the model promotes her favorite tanning oils from Bali Body. Two bottles of the oils rest next to her on the lounge chair in addition to a tray of ice-cold water.

The model’s followers went crazy for the almost-nude snap, leaving compliments on her flawless curves and skin and begging to know how she achieves her perfect body.

“[H]ow do you say ‘marry me’ in french???” one Instagram user joked.

“Your body is insane & you literally inspire me to love my body more,” another follower commented.

“I wish I could be as proud of my body as you are,” yet another social media user chimed in.

This was not the first time that the French beauty posted a semi-nude photo to her Instagram page as she soaked up the summer sun. Earlier this month while vacationing on the Greek island of Mykonos, she posted a similar snap in which she poses outside next to the pool, but instead of lying down on a chair, she stands and leans against a wall. The position leaves little of her curvy figure to the imagination, showing off the curve of her chest and her toned abdomen while she draws attention to her backside as she pushes it out behind her.

Mathilde shoots a sultry gaze at the camera with her wet locks dripping down her back and her pouty lips painted pink.

“I fainted,” one follower commented on the provocative image.